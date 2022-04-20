At the April 7 Rigby City Council Meeting, the council discussed the contract between the city and Keller Associates regarding the naming of the Rigby South Park baseball fields with Marvin Fielding from Keller Associates.
Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager presented a concern he had with the contract between Rigby and Keller’s last week. The concern he noted was a line item stating that the owner of the park would grant Keller and Associates the right to name the baseball complex.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated he believed the line item referred to the naming of one baseball field. However, Swager re-read the line item which clearly referenced a baseball complex.
The specific line item sparked a discussion among council members, many of them attempting to determine what the specific verbiage meant.
Swager stated he believed that “complex” referred to not only one field, but that all three fields would be placed under the one name Keller Associates chose, using the example of “Keller’s Field.”
Councilmember Val Orme stated he wasn’t worried that the fields would be named Keller’s Field, but that the Keller Consultants may choose a name commemorating someone who is unaffiliated with the community in Rigby.
“I’m grateful you’re donating $10,000 of your services, I know how valuable Keller services are,” Councilmember Becky Harrison said, in regards to the contract signed at the previous council meeting. “I personally don’t have anybody better we have to name stuff after, so my feathers aren’t ruffled.”
Having all three fields under one name posed a particular issue with Councilmember Aliza King, who recently took up the task of scheduling the baseball fields for the several baseball groups in the area. According to King, it is already difficult enough to know which field is being referenced. She stated that any names for at least the two smaller fields would suffice, as long as each of those fields possessed a sign with that name on it.
In order to circumvent the confusion in differentiating between the fields at the park, Bradley suggested the council present and amended contract to Kellers, specifically granting them the right to name a single baseball field.
Fielding, who was present at the meeting stated that he would be fine to name only one field and leave the other two, and that it would not require amending the current contract.
The council members then discussed their options for naming the remaining two baseball fields in an effort to clarify the confusion during scheduling. One of the ideas presented was to put both of those fields up for an auction, allowing the winner to choose the name for the field.
King stated that naming the fields something simple would suffice, as long as the fields were then branded with signs to help her and the baseball teams differentiate between them. No decisions were made on the naming of the baseball fields.
At the same meeting, the Rigby City Council accepted the amended By-laws for the Rodeo Committee.
Council member Orme had only a few questions about the amendments which were provided at the meeting. He stated that he wondered if the city or the state regulated the amount of meetings the Rodeo Committee was required to have. He also asked those in attendance if the existing By-laws for the Rodeo Committee were formulated from the former Park and Rodeo department.
Bradley reminded the council that the Park and Rodeo is now dissolved, and the Rodeo Committee is it’s own entity since the Rodeo board does nothing with the city parks.
The Rodeo Committee amended By-laws were approved by a unanimous vote.