At the Rigby City Council meeting June 17, the council discussed a 10% pay increase across the board for city employees, but was ultimately left undecided and no motion was made.
In the beginning of the meeting, public comment was opened, where William Peterson, a resident of Rigby, began the conversation about city employees receiving a 10% pay increase.
Peterson stated his neighbor received a text the night of Monday, June 14 that there was going to be a discussion of a 10% pay increase for all employees.
Council member Douglas Burke then asked to stop the public comment. He stated the council had not had a discussion on the topic.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated they were in a public meeting, so they were all going to discuss it. According to the Mayor, the idea is to have the public be involved in their government.
Council member Burke then stated he believed some of the information was put out on the internet before the council had a change to discuss.
Mayor Richardson then countered by stating they would discuss the matter after public comment.
Council member Burke stated that was not the point. The point is that the public discussion is going to sway how some people would think. He believed the way the information was put out was inappropriate.
Council member Aliza King then stated that she encouraged the public to look back at the meetings so they could have more background on the increase.
According to Mayor Richardson, the pay increase has been brought up in the previous meetings from June 3 and the June 9 work meeting.
Peterson was then allowed to continue his comment. He stated that he wanted the public to know that he is against the 10% increase.
“I know we have great city workers and I’m sure everyone would like to have an increase in pay,” said Peterson. “I know I certainly would like to have an increase in social security.”
According to Peterson, his increase has been about 1.6% in a year, and he served in the military. He stated that during his career he never received anything greater than a 2.8% increase.
“I appreciate what the city workers are doing,” said Peterson. “But my concern is if the city of Rigby does a 5% increase, what is to stop Jefferson County to do a 5% increase of employee wages.”
Peterson stated he understands what it means to try and make a buck, that is why he works two jobs. He is just opposed to the increase. According to him, the money has to come from somewhere and it will be out of his pocket.
After Peterson was done speaking, Brian Yankee of Rigby proceeded to provide his remarks in opposition of the pay increase.
According to Yankee, he realized the city just increased tax accessible vallies, which to him says the tax value should go down, not remain the same. A 10% increase has to come from somewhere, and it may be taking his money from a tax fund.
Dennis Glenn, also a resident of Rigby, stated he was caught off guard with the 10% increase because at the last meeting, he was taken out into the hallway by the city attorney who told him that the increase doesn’t come until September and is an automatic 3%.
“He told me that the only increase he was looking at was the two officers that did training,” said Glenn. “I don’t want to hear the background because I wasn’t looking for one.”
Glenn stated he also received a text.
“Do I need to come to every meeting to find out,” said Glenn. “Is that what you guys are saying, because you’re doing it on the downlow.”
Glenn stated he believes it is fine that the officers get a raise, but it should be within reason.
“You don’t represent the city workers,” said Glenn. “You represent the people that voted you in, remember that.”
Kimber Tower, who is a resident of Rigby and owns the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center, stated she has training in being on council boards such as these, and she had a question for the council from one of her recent trainings.
“How many council members does it take to screw in a lightbulb?” said Tower. “The answer is zero. It is the council’s role to say let there be light, but it is up to the city staff to turn on the lights in the manner they see fit as professionals in their roles.”
Tower stated it is the role of the city council to make policies, adopt ordinances and act as listening ears to their voting constituents through committee memberships, other community affairs, or even in one-on-one conversation.
According to Tower, it is the role of the department heads to create a budget and submit it for the councils approval, in which the council will either agree and approve it, or send it back for revisions.
Christian Teague, who works for the Rigby Police Department, stated his questions and comments were directed towards Mayor Richardson in regards to his post on Facebook.
Teague then stated he disagreed with the Mayor’s post about the 2-3% yearly increase; Teague stated that it has not been a 2-3%. If an employee receives an advancement such as corporal, basic or intermediate certification, the department can then void the 1% to 1.5% increase because you choose between the yearly or the advancement, not both.
Teague stated the second thing he disagreed with was about competitive pay.
“The last pay increase the Rigby Police Department received was four years ago, shortly after Chief Tower came into office,” said Teague. “It took Rigby from being the lowest paid police department in the state to being an average police department. We are now four years later and are back at the bottom again.”
According to Teague, the Rigby Police Department is losing approximately one and a half officers a year.
“Imagine what you could do with a better paid agency,” said Teague. “A better paid department, and keeping more experienced officers.”
Jake Hannabach, another Rigby Police Department employee, stated all he is asking for is what he was promised in the beginning, that he is not asking for a 10% pay increase. He did receive a raise when he was promoted to Corporal Detective, but not the yearly raise that he was told was promised to him in the beginning.
Mayor Richardson then proceeded to interrupt/stop public comment. He proceeded to refer to the matrix that was in front of the council members.
“You can see there that between being hired and not even a full budget year, you’ll see a 1% plus another 1.09% raise that Officer Teague mentioned that he had,” said Mayor Richardson. “THen he had another 1% by the end that first fiscal year. So in the first fourteen months of being hired, you see he got over 4% raise, which I don’t think that what he intended with a 2-3% increase in pay to be incorrect, because he received a 4% increase in pay that year.”
Council member Richard Datwyler commented, “Do you want to do this right now.”
Mayor Richardson stated that yes, he was going to address the questions that were put straight to him.
“The other one that Officer Hannabach mentioned he hadn’t received in those five years, that he hadn’t received those raises,” said Mayor Richardson. “If you look at your matrix there, he was hired September 2017, a year later he had a 16.5% increase; a year after that he had an 8% increase; and then a year after that he had a 5.7% increase. Again, he was correct; he didn’t receive the 1.5% increase, he had an average of just over 11% every year as his increase.”
Council member Burke then stated the council plans to ask Dave to look at the numbers and see what they can do.
According to council member Burke, the council was never going to take things out of the department heads hands, the council is just here to find the money and to see where it fits in the budget.
Mayor Richardson then stated he did propose that the pay increase needed to be a discussion item of a $2 raise for the entire police force. However, the council allegedly demanded that it needed to be an action item.
Council member Nichole Weight then stated she had no interest in going over this. She thinks it should go to the department heads.
The council members then discussed if there should be an increase in pay yearly on top of advancements in positions for the police department.
“I would like that the yearly increase be up to 5%,” said council member King. “Not say that you have to give everyone 5%, but if we have a great year and a great officer, why can’t we give that fluctuation. And that goes for department heads as well.”
Council member Datwyler asked if the council could make a motion to be done with this forever.
Council member King countered with no, stating they needed to discuss the matter before the budget hearing.
The council did not come to a final conclusion. There was no motion passed before the council moved on to other matters.