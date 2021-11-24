Rigby City Council held a special work meeting on Nov. 11, where they discussed building a new water tank on 4012 N 200 E. However, there was no final decision made during the meeting.
Mayor Jason Richards started off the meeting by stating the council was simply looking at three different design specs of a water tank for the city.
Council member Becky Harrison asked Public Works Director Mitch Bradley what the point of the discussion was tonight, and Bradley stated one of the reasons the property on 4012 N and 200 E was purchased was to put another water tank in city limits.
Marvin Fielding, who is an engineer for Keller & Associates, stated he, the mayor and Bradley went with Fielding to look at tanks in other cities. Bradley approached Fielding and said he would like to get going on this. Fielding wanted to discuss tank alternatives and start the discussion on the project.
According to Fielding, there is no one size fits all, it’s based around size constraints, the needs of the community, and other factors. There are tanks that go from 100,000 gallons to 5 million gallons.
When Fielding starts into a tank project, he stated that there are a lot of different considerations that go into the design.
Fielding first posed a question to the council as to why storage is important; according to Fielding, it helps cities meet DEQ requirements, provides equalization during periods of high usage, emergency fire storage, and allows water to be stored without over-pumping or exceeding water rights. These components go into choosing what size of tank a city needs, Fielding said.
Fielding then described each level of the tank itself. Fielding’s diagram stated that operational storage is typically the top 15% of storage, where the pump shuts off and the tank is full and the pumps turn on; below that is equalization which allows the booster station to keep up but not pump out of the ground; there’s also the fire emergency storage; finally, dead storage, which is normally water that is not available.
According to Fielding, the idea with storage is that, when the demand is high, you’re drawing out of your storage, and as the demand drops, you’ll refill the storage; the city should want the wells to supply the maximum demand.
Bradley then mentioned that one of the studies Fielding is completing right now is how big of a gallon storage tank the city needs.
Harrison asked if the city is having demand issues, and Bradley stated Fielding’s study will help answer that question. Fielding clarified that it’s not a daily issue, but if there was a hot day and a fire, it could pose a problem to the amount of water needed for the city and the fire.
Mayor Jason Richardson said that about six years ago, there was $6,000 put back to prepare for a water tank, so the city has known for about ten years that they would need to put in another water tank.
Keller & Associate Project Manager Brandon Keller stated, when considering a tank, there are many options. There is the bolted steel or glassline tank, the welded steel tank, the cast-in-place concrete, or the pre-stress concrete type. According to Keller, above ground gives the city the most alternatives.
The council asked if the water tank could be where the other water tank is, by the elementary, and both Keller and Fielding clarified that DEQ wants the tanks to be in a secure location.
Keller stated they will not only into what it costs to build the water tank, but what it will take to operate it for the next 10 to 20 years.
Because the council wants the tank at least partially buried, Keller stated that takes a steel water tank off the table. Richardson mentioned there was an agreement made with the church near the property that prevents the council from choosing steel.
The council did not make a final decision on what type of tank they will choose, but stated they will be looking more closely into a concrete structure.