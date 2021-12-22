During the Rigby City Council meeting on Dec. 9, the council discussed moving over funds to the Rigby City Police Department’s reserve account, and approving the Drinking Water Grant Application.
The county sent a check to the Rigby City Police Department for helping them with the Fourth of July event this past summer.
Because it was written to the city, Mayor Jason Richardson said it needed to be approved to have the money moved from the city’s account to the police department’s reserve account.
According to Chief Sam Tower, the reserve officers were the ones who took care of the Fourth of July event, and that is why they would like to have the money put into that account.
Council member Becky Harrison asked why Tower had waited since July to bring this check in. Tower clarified he kept it due to other considerations.
The council unanimously approved to move $500 to the Rigby City Police Reserve fund.
The council then discussed the Drinking Water Grant application, which was presented by Marvin Fielding of Keller’s & Associates.
Fielding stated the state has set aside money, $40,000, for the water facility planning study.
According to Fielding, the state needs an application in order to provide the money to the city. The first is a resolution, authorizing the mayor to sign the grant application.
The resolution reads:
WHEREAS, the City intends to develop a plan for drinking water facilities for the City drinking water system, such plan being necessary to determine the needs of the area for health, safety, and wellbeing of the people; and
WHEREAS, the plan is to be developed in accordance with the requirements in Idaho “Rules for Administration of Planning Grants for Drinking Water and Wastewater Facilities” (IDAPA 58.01.22), and will set forth drinking water facilities required to be constructed to serve the needs of the area; and
WHEREAS, the costs of the planning of the drinking water facilities are eligible for state funding;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Rigby, Idaho, that Mayor is/are duly authorized to sign applications, grant agreements and amendments, and other documents relating to drinking water facilities planning grants.
The city council approved of the resolution, with council member Nichole Weight abstaining.