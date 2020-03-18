The Rigby City Council members discussed plans of updates to the wastewater treatment plant March 5.
According to city council members, refusing to update the wastewater treatment plant could cost the city fees in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Currently, the city is looking at a plan that will cost $18 million to update the plant and lower the ammonia levels to requirements set by the Department of Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency.
Another possible option, the Nuvoda System, could lower the costs by $4 million dollars but it is unclear if the system would work in low temperatures often seen in Idaho during the winters.
Scott Humphries, the wastewater treatment plant operator, said through conversations with the Nuvoda system engineers and representatives, he’s confident the system will work.
Humphries encourages Rigby residents to attend city council meetings to know what’s happening with the plant and if they’d like to schedule a tour, to call him at 208-745-8082.
There are two previous bonds in place for Rigby that were used to fund the wastewater treatment plant; one from the DEQ and another from the USDA. The DEQ bond will expire in 2035 while the USDA bond will expire in 2040.
If the Nuvoda System doesn’t work for the climate in Rigby, the city will have to go with the $18 million plan and pass another bond on top of the other bonds already in place.
Council Member Douglas Burke said the total increase for the new bonds would be anywhere between $35 and $45.
“We’ll have to start implementing the wastewater treatment plan next summer,” Burke said. “Once the Nuvoda study is completed as well as the judicial confirmation, then we’ll know which plan to implement and what the bond will look like.”
According tt the city council, the city has tried to slowly raise bills to put away money beforehand to avoid any major jumps once the plant project is completed. The city is still a year out from making a decision.
To preface the rise in bills, the city council has placed announcements in the newspaper to warn citizens but according to the council, these warnings don’t ease the burden of having to increase the bills of citizens.
Laura Richter, a Rigby resident, reminded council members that many in the area reside on a fixed income, living paycheck to paycheck.
“Another bond takes food from our mouths and money from paying for medications we need,” Richter said at the council meeting.
Alex Espinosa has lived in Rigby for the last five years and while he currently is neutral on the wastewater plant decision, he asked if there are connection fees to offset some of the costs and to help plan for the future.
Espinosa also asked if the city could update the plant a little at a time to avoid a major jump in fees.
Residents with questions or comments should email rigbymayor@cityofrigby.com and direct inquiries to Scott Humphries.