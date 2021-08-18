After almost two hours of deliberation and nine motions during a special Rigby City Council meeting on Aug. 11, the final motion was to move forward with the 3% pay increase for non-appointed city officials, and then look into where the money is coming from and consider merit-based increases for all departments in the next budget year.
Mayor Jason Richardson was excused because he was out of town and unavailable. Council member Richard Datwyler was participating in the meeting through a phone call.
The council went on to discuss the different percentages and increases that could be added to the pay scale for all city employees and possibly elected officials as well.
Council member Nichole Weight started off the meeting by giving her motion that she would like to move to continue forward with the 3% increase across the board.
Council member Aliza King countered with her motion of a one-time 6% increase, except for appointed officials because that would be adjusted differently.
“I did my own research and felt, how low the majority of our employees are paid, and the fact that we have millions of dollars in savings that we could put towards other projects,” said Harrison. “I feel strongly that the people who work for our city are incredibly important.”
Harrison stated she talked with department heads to ask if their employees have been receiving a 3% increase, and they all said that they haven’t.
Council member Doug Burke stated he was okay with a one-time increase on wages.
Council member Nichole Weight stated she does care about the city employees, and those she has asked about this increase have all said no. King said that was not the response she has gotten.
Burke stated the city is asking the employees to do more work with less money. If the city does get the impact fees coming in from all of the houses being built. Datwyler said they are not doing that, but Burke said the city is in the process of doing it.
Harrison asked if there was a study being done for impact fees. King answered Harrison’s question by stating there was $20,000 in the budget to do an impact fee study.
Datwyler interjected by stating this pay increase discussion has been on the table for the past couple months but haven’t gotten anywhere. The council gave the departments the opportunity to come to the council and each asked for a 3% increase.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley was then given the opportunity to state what he thought about a pay increase and a merit based increase for employees who excel above others.
“I have some guys that come in a minimum of an hour early and donate that each day because they see things that need to be done, and I have some guys that don’t,” said Bradley. “I don’t think as long as I’ve been Public Works Director I’ve ever asked for money for specific guys.”
According to Bradley, he doesn’t think it should be across the board, though.
“If we are giving a 3% or 10% increase, whatever it is, the department heads negotiate it,” said Bradley. “We are grateful that you are thinking of us. If we have the extra money, then yes, we would like the increase. There are some guys that I can’t replace.”
Bradley mentioned there are guys that could be making more money in different cities and counties. Bradley stated people have to love their job in order to stay.
“I agree, I don’t think across the board raises,” said Harrison. “I think it makes for worse performance.”
“I think higher pay attracts more qualified individuals,” said Rigby City Police Chief Sam Tower.
Burke stated he liked the idea of a performance-based increase, but would like to look into it more in the future. What the council is doing is just getting caught up to where other cities pays are at and to be competitive.
“We live in an area that is more conservative,” said Burke. “We have wages you can live on, but we are not competitive.”
Weight then stated the merit-based increases will be coming out of the city’s savings. Weight mentioned if they need money for other projects, it won’t be there. The city can either take it away next year or continue to pull it out of savings.
According to King, it was in three different spots in their budget to have a pay increase.
Harrison reaffirmed King’s statement stating the savings money isn’t something they’ve been holding on to for 20 years, but they’ve been feeding it over time.
“I don’t think it’s a completely solid argument to say we could take a million out for a shop project, but we can’t afford $30,000 for wage increases,” said Harrison. “It always comes out of tax to cover other things.”
Weight stated they can increase the tax base; raise the taxes 6% and then there you go.
“If we don’t catch up at all, then we will be worse off in the future,” said Harrison. “We are behind.”
“You have to take care of your employees,” said Burke. “We have to be realists here on our end of the deal, but if you value your employees, then you need to take care of them.”
Datwyler stated, from a business point of view, if a company spends more than they make, what happens. It’s coming out of savings, not the budget, so it’s more than what the city is making.
Datwyler mentioned he served on the Community Crisis board, and because of the incident at the Rigby Middle School where the shooting occurred, the state education is putting in the thought of hiring other police officers for the school.
Tower stated they are currently in negotiations with Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 with percentages surrounding having an officer at the school. According to Tower, in previous contracts, the district has paid 68-70% of the officers pay and benefits, and the police department pays 30-32% during the school year.
Datwyler stated the city is basically being forced to hire another police department.
King countered by stating Tower says they are not forcing the city to hire another police force.
Tower mentioned the officer wouldn’t have to be at the school full-time. If there was a call that he could respond to then he could leave the school if necessary.
King mentioned she had asked Clerk Dave Swager if 5% or 6% was better, and he said either or. If the city had listened to their department heads, then the city wouldn’t be in this predicament.
Harrison stated she is fine with 3% every year, as long as the employees are doing more. If the council goes with a 1% for one person and 5% for another based on merit, then she was fine with that as well. According to Harrison, she doesn’t believe one giant leap across the board is possible. If the council does a 5% across the board, then there is no room for improvement.
“We aren’t guessing that there will be more tax revenue, there is a guarantee there will be more,” said Harrison. “There are ways to get the pay increase done that will not negatively impact our savings for forever.”
Harrison reiterated that it is a broken chain of thought to think the department heads haven’t asked for increases.
Datwyler asked if there was a motion, and King stated she had given a motion that Burke had seconded, but Datwyler had not heard it.
King presented the first motion of giving a 6% raise, and then re-evaluating the merit-based increase during the next budget year. Burke then seconded.
Ione Hansen called the roll; Burke said yes, Datwyler said no, Harrison said no, King said yes, and Weight said no. The motion did not carry.
Harrison then gave her motion to accept the budget with a 6% increase, but not for appointed officials, but have 3% across the board, and then 3% to be given to the heads to give to certain employees over the year.
King then presented a countermotion of 5%, excluding officials, and 1% in the discretionary funds. There was then confusion as to who was seconding which motion and if anyone could hear Datwyler.
Datwyler addressed Burke and stated he needed to answer yes or no to Aliza’s motion immediately, and Burke asked if he could have more than fifteen seconds to answer.
For King’s motion, Datwyler said no, Harrison said no, King said yes, Weight said no, and Burke said yes. The motion did not carry.
For Harrison’s motion, Weight said no, King said no, Harrison said yes, Burke said no, and Datwyler said yes. The motion did not carry.
King gave another motion of 5% across the board, including appointed officials, and at a later date discuss merit based pay increases.
Hansen called the roll and Burke said yes, Datwyler said no, Harrison said no, King said yes, and Weight said no. The motion did not pass.
Weight then presented her motion of 3% across the board for all employees.
Hansen called the roll, where Weight said yes, King said no, Harrison said no, Datwyler said yes, Burke said no. The motion did not pass.
Harrison said she was attempting to put something in the middle to appease both sides, but Weight stated she didn’t say she wasn’t willing to budge on 3%, but that she didn’t feel comfortable doing this tonight.
Datwyler mentioned the 2021-2022 budget has been complete, so the money they are talking about will come from savings this year.
King mentioned, if the council remembered correctly, she had tried to fix the pay scale before.
Harrison then gave a motion of 3% for all employees, and 2% for discretionary for the departments to use.
Hansen called the roll, Burke said no, Datwyler said yes, Harrison said yes, King said no, Weight said no.
Datwyler then made a motion to go with the 3% increase, just for the non-appointed offices, and then next year to know where the money was coming from, and then go over an increase. He proposed to go with the budget as is.
Weight said yes, King said no, Harrison said yes, Datwyler said yes, and Burke said no. The motion passed.
Datwyler stated he would like to publish this, but if any elected official walked out of the room, they would lose their vote.
Burke stated he was in pain, and was pacing around the room.
“We understand you are upset, but we have differing opinions,” said Harrison. “There are points on the table, but it is hard to hold personal opinions. It is showing we value where money comes from. I feel like we have to have a professional tone and have respect for each other’s opinions.”
Datwyler then moved to adopt the tentative budget.
Burke said no, Datwyler said yes, Harrison said yes, King said no, and Weight said yes.
King moved to publish the budget by next week, and call for a public hearing on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. as part of their regular meeting.
Burke said no, Datwyler said yes, Harrison said yes, King said no, and Weight said yes.
The meeting was then adjourned.