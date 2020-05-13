The Rigby City Council held a special meeting April 30 to discuss waterline issues on 4000 E. The council went into an Executive Session under part F of Idaho Code, which allows for the council to meet with legal counsel for either legal ramifications of pending litigation or litigation that has not yet begun but is likely to happen.
According to Mayor Jason Richardson, the council has decided to reach out to the developers from the waterline project on 4000 E to offer internal water from a looped line while the developer fixes the line. The city also wants the developers to pay the late comers agreement fee for hooking up to the Hailey Creek waterline and other regular connection fees.
Richardson said the waterline that went in last year showed errors from the beginning of the project, prompting the city to add another engineer to the project to avoid further issues.
While the remainder of the line went in without error, the first 1160 ft. of the line still has unresolved problems.
The waterline has been a source of concern for the City since at least August of 2019 when Dave Walrath, Jefferson County Public Works Director, informed the County Commissioners that the line had failed more than one pressure test.
According to a previous article in The Jefferson Star, Walrath said the project was a danger to workers in the trench.
“They’re not using the same crew every day,” he told commissioners. “They’re bringing new guys in that don’t know what’s going on.”
Walrath also stated a fiber optic line had to be moved to make room for the line.
The project then had to be extended several weeks after its planned completion originally set for Oct. 7 of 2019. Once the line was completed, the city asked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to have the north portion replaced by August 2020. The city would then have the line be apart of the city’s infrastructure.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Director, stated in January 2020 that the 1160 ft. of piping was not done to Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction specifications and he would not want the city to have that line included in their infrastructure until the line was repaired and up to code.