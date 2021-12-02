Rigby City Council meeting Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rigby City Council has changed their meeting from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Idaho Falls man arrested by FBI for reported participation in Jan. 6 riot HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Results from Wednesday HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: High Country all-conference teams Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 5A District 5/6 all-conference lists revealed HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING: Weight classes approved for the inaugural season Idaho Falls woman arrested, accused of causing hypothermia to small child as punishment Lang, Marie Musselman, Dean Southern Airways Express Purchases 20 REGENT Seagliders for their U.S. East Coast Operations in ... Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.