Chief Sam Tower of the Rigby City Police Department was approved to present a Senior Resource Officer contract to the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 during the Rigby City Council meeting on Sept. 2.
Rigby City Police Chief Sam Tower stated he had received some numbers from Dave in order to calibrate the numbers for the contract percentages. Both of the contracts were calibrated for $18.29, which is basic certification. Tower asked City Clerk Dave Swager for numbers for $19.06, which is for a Senior Patrolman or Private wage. The two contracts Tower had were identical, except for the percentage splits. They have had two contracts in the past, some of them have been 70/30, some of them have been 68/32. The school board hasn’t said anything yet because Tower believed the council needed to approve them and then negotiations would begin.
Council member Aliza King asked if the city would have to hire another officer. Tower stated they would eventually have to. We would move an officer for now, but our numbers are up at the moment. The first of the year, we would probably look at filling this spot.
King stated she had also read that maybe the police department is thinking about allowing this officer to have a car ready. Tower mentioned it would allow the department more leeway with the older cars because the officer wouldn’t be driving it as much. The officer would be going from school to school, so he wouldn’t be regularly patrolling, so it would save wear and cost on the vehicle.
Council member Becky Harrison asked if Tower had discussed this with his officers, and he said yes. Harrison then asked if he had any volunteers that wanted the position. Tower said he has approached the officer that he thought would be best suited for the position and the officer said he loves the idea; the schedule works for him and he enjoys being around the students.
Tower also mentioned the school is in favor of this plan.
According to Tower, this officer is also bilingual; English is his second language. Tower believes this is a good benefit. Tower stated, because of Harwood’s immersion program, it would seem that would be where the officer’s main office would be; they probably have more room for him than South Fork does.
Mayor Jason Richardson mentioned the students are in school for around 160 days, but the contract says 177, and the teachers are there for 180. So there would be some days the kids and teachers won’t be there that the officer doesn’t need to be there either. Richardson stated, during the summer, the officer would be put back for city patrol.
Richardson asked if the officer would have an additional 80 hour work week during the school year, and then jump back into a 90 hour work week. Tower said they could do it any way the city would like to.
Tower mentioned the officer could attend any events the school has during the summer. Tower stated, for example, he will be having this officer lead the homecoming parade so that he gets comfortable and the school can get to know him.
King asked if he is full-time as of right now. Tower stated, as of Oct. 1, the officer will be paid $18.29 an hour, and that is what’s budgeted; the $19.06 will be more of a stretch, but the Senior Patrolman level is more commensurate with the specialty of SRO. However, nothing has been promised to the officer.
Richardson asked what the city’s total new expense would be. Tower stated the new expense on 70/30 would be around $18,600; the 68/32 would be just over $22,000.The total for the officer from the numbers for the 32% is $71,582.06, which includes benefits.
Tower mentioned the contract does state, in one of the subsections, though the officer is primarily at those schools, the officer is still available for other calls.
Council member Richard Datwyler motioned to have the council allow Tower to go to the school board and negotiate the contract and the split, which the council unanimously approved.