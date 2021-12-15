In regards to the Rigby Lake Drive waterline extension, the council expressed concerns to Marvin Fielding of Keller’s Associates about the clauses and the costs in a previous city council meeting.
Fielding then went over the comments about the waterline extension, first going over whether the contract should be the developer agreeing to the development agreement in writing, and from their perspective of the engineering firm, they will proceed when the council allows them to and contingent on how the weather reacts.
Another comment Fielding went over was if the bid exceeds what the city feels it can pay, is the city obligated to pay out the Keller contract and potentially have the project sit in limbo until the contract is completed. According to Fielding, they bill each task on what percentage of it is complete.
Richardson asked if the language was in the contract, and Fielding said he believes the contract clarifies that. Fielding stated the contract could be more explicit if the council wanted it to be. Richardson also asked if the language in the contract clarified termination, and City attorney Robin Dunn said no. Harrison said the language is there, but they just need to clarify if the time limit works for the city.
The other comment about cost that Fielding went over was that the council didn’t want the opinion of cost to be tied to the engineering contract. Fielding stated he did prepare one, just in case.
City clerk Dave Swager then asked if he could remind the city council of when they worked with Brian Lott regarding a waterline extension down 4000, the engineering fees changed, and the city wasted money. Swager stated the city should have an engineer estimate for the cost and get a firm commitment from the developer.
Harrison agrees the city should pause this until they have the contract from the developers until the agreement is finalized.
Richardson then asked Public Works Director Mitch Bradley to get a finalized contract with the developer so the council could feel confident that something is in place and the city could move forward. Bradley said they could get this finalized by Dec. 10.
The council unanimously accepted the agreement for professional services on the Rigby Lake Drive waterline extension and to have Keller’s Associates move forward with the survey. It may be the only thing the council wants Keller’s to do, even if the council does not provide them a termination report.