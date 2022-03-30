During the March 17 Rigby city council meeting, the council members moved to table a decision on the Engineering Design Contract for the Wastewater Treatment Project until April 21.
During the meeting, the council heard a number of updates regarding the project from Marvin Fielding with Keller and Associates. Fielding gave a brief history of recent changes at the plant, including historical ammonia levels, the transfer of all substances to one ditch and the installation of two mixers.
“I wanted to show how the system has been working,” Fielding said. “It all looks very encouraging.”
Fielding began with a report on historical ammonia levels in the plant, showing that in 2018, 2019 and 2020 it measured .7 milligrams or higher of ammonia per liter in the winter. However, according to Fielding, the monthly permitted average for the winter is only .65.
Fielding then shared with the council the Nuvoda System’s performance report from Oct. 13 2020 through February of this year. The report illustrated moving all media to one ditch caused the facility to perform and contain ammonia at levels similar to before anything was done to the facility.
According to Fielding’s presentation, while the ammonia levels dropped after this, the influent water temperatures rose throughout the summer. He stated that he approached the council about purchasing and installing a new mixer, which they approved, and the mixer was installed at the end of September.
Fielding stated that Scott Humphries, with the Wastewater Plant, moved everything back to a single ditch so that operations could proceed as they did the previous year.
“Since this time, everything has been going through one ditch,” Fielding said, “simulating future loading conditions at approximately double what it actually is.”
After the installation of the mixer, they observed that much of the media was moving around the other side of the ditch and settling. This prompted him to approach the council again for yet another mixer. The request was approved and the mixer was installed mid-December, according to Fielding.
Despite a small spike in ammonia levels in February, Fielding believes the process is working well. He stated that the influent temperatures are still colder than they were at this time last year.
Fielding also addressed a concern they had previously posed regarding the plant’s loading capacity for the 2040 requirements, which were simulated based off of the city’s projected growth.
As of now, operating only one ditch, the plant’s flow in millions of gallons per day (MGD) is only .56, measuring only 163 pounds of total Kjeldahl nitrogen (TKN) per day and 1,324 pounds of biological oxygen demand (BOD) per day, according to Fielding’s report.
Fielding simulated the numbers of running both ditches by doubling the first and calculated the facility to have 1.12 MGD, 2,648 BOD and 326 TKN. The Capacity requirement for 2040 is 2.32 MGD, 3,260 BOD and 549 TKN.
“Right now, in terms of flow,” Fielding said, “if you were operating both ditches, you’re only operating about half of what the plant needs to be able to operate in 2040.”
According to Fielding, the Nuvoda process is working well, but it may take some modeling and additional evaluation to see if it’s current production can meet the 2040 requirement.
“We can see what it’s doing today, relative to future loading,” Fielding said. “You have to decide whether, with Nuvoda, if we can get all the way to 2040 or three fourths of the way. Whatever the answer is, all we can say for now is that this is what it’s doing.”
Fielding presented the council with the status of the design for the facility improvements, stating that it is ready to submit to DEQ, USDA-RD and USACE, and will be submitted to all three agencies simultaneously, pending payments from the city.
The design includes asphalt as well as grass and landscaping, which Fielding stated is currently up for bid, new oxidation ditches, clarifiers, pump room expansion and UV and dewatering building. and He stated that the council will be able to approve or deny the landscaping depending on what the bid results are.
Any comments brought up by the agencies will be addressed in order to ensure the project will be ready to bid.
Fielding then proposed to return to the council’s April 21 meeting after collecting Nuvoda performance data through the end of the cold-weather season.
At that meeting he plans to have calculated what the capacity of the plant really is with the Nuvoda in place. These calculations, he says, should be able to predict if that capacity will fully meet requirements for 2040, or if it only brings the plant part of the way there.
According to Fielding, these calculations and estimates are important in determining the whether the city should pursue further project development. He also believes this data will help determine how much needs to be spent on further improvements to the plant.
At the April 21 meeting, Fielding states he will be able to provide an updated Opinion of Project Completion Cost, which isn’t a bid, but a current estimate of what the project could cost. Fielding also stated that he communicated with DEQ and learned that he will soon have an idea of the funding they will be able to offer the city for the project.
He believes that the April 21 meeting will have all of the necessary data and information for the council to make informed decisions regarding the future of the project; they can decide how much they want to do and how much the city can afford to improve upon the plant.
The councilmembers agreed that making decisions on this project has been difficult.
“With the unknowns of the war overseas and the economy and trying to raise the taxes to pay for the project, I was thinking at this time to shut down the expansion and just doing the updates,” said Council Member Val Orme.
The council agreed that waiting to see the completed data collection would be beneficial in deciding the project’s future. They moved to table any decisions until the April 21 meeting.