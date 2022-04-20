Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler nominated Jenny Campbell for membership of the Rigby Planning and Zoning Committee during the Rigby City Council April 7 meeting after Campbell approached him hoping to become more involved in the community.
The council approved Campbell’s nomination with a unanimous vote, and stated that she will be sworn in during the council meeting on April 21.
Campbell moved to Rigby over 13 years ago from Burley, where her father sits on the city council. She stated that being involved in the community and having the community’s best interest at heart is very important to her.
“I grew up watching my dad serve within his own community and I see the value in serving,” Campbell said.
She moved to Rigby because of her job. Since joining the community, she and her family have enjoyed being active and involved. Campbell and her fiancé Andy Kifer, owner of Swift Water Construction LLC., have nine children together who attend Rigby Schools and are involved in various community and school athletic programs.
“Andy and I are both local business owners,” Campbell said. “I have started a nonprofit Scholarship Foundation entitled Campbell Kids Scholarship Foundation. This year will be our first of hopefully many years to come.”
The biggest issue Campbell believes that Planning and Zoning is faced with is balancing the area’s current growth and necessary expansion. She said that the rapid growth in our area over the last two years has caused friction in the community.
Campbell does not believe that this friction is an accurate display of Rigby, and she doesn’t see the value of fighting over social media. She believes that if you have something to say, actions speak louder than words.
“I decided to educate myself on the parameters set forth by our local government,” Campbell said. “Not only to learn, but to be an educated decision maker on our communities growth.”
As a realtor, Campbell believes she will be able to add a unique perspective to the Planning and Zoning committee. She says that above all, she is a citizen and a parent in the Rigby community, and she wants to learn and help Rigby thrive through it’s inevitable growth.
Campbell stated that she is excited to work with Planning and Zoning and being a part of it.
“I hope to gain a knowledge of how this department plays a role in our community,” Campbell said. “I am choosing to serve and that does take away from my family at times, but I see the value in serving.”
The reason she is willing to serve in this committee, according to Campbell, is because she wants to learn. She stated that she is grateful for those that are willing to make a personal sacrifice to the serve the community.