The City of Rigby will continue contracting with Jefferson County after negotiations with the county and the Idaho Division of Building Safety.
City employees complete a portion of the work for building permits, and Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said the city had intended to renegotiate with the county to receive a portion of fees for that work. He said currently, Rigby does not receive any money from Jefferson County for building permit fees.
“The city, has not, up to this point … has not received the portion of the building fees that would reflect the work that we do here in the city,” Richardson said. “This change would put that back in order.”
The Division of Building Safety (DBS) offered the city 30% of building permit fees. Jefferson County assessed the work the city does on permits, and offered the 25%.
“I’ve been happy with the county,” Richardson said.
He said the city and the county have had a positive relationship and said his preference would be to continue with the county. Ione Hansen, Rigby planning and zoning director, said DBS permits were sometimes more expensive to get from the state, but said the city could make it so the permit prices remained the same for builders.
Council member Richard Datwyler asked what brought the subject of the building permit fees up.
“Mayor, where did this come from?” He asked. “Was this a complaint from our local builders?”
Richardson said it was not. He said the topic came up when the city first started contracting with Jefferson County rather than Rexburg, but said nothing came of it.
“I don’t know quite why we didn’t,” he said. “But we were actually talking about negotiating with the county over this, and the state then also presented their (option).”
Datwyler said he liked the idea of “staying local.”
“We’re helping our community, the money stays here,” he said.
Council member Doug Burke said the county is also more flexible than the state. He said when Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 was building, the district was able to save money on permits when working with the county. He said when the state permitted the schools, “that money went straight to Boise.”
Datwyler asked Richardson if he had any concerns about staying with the county, other than the 5% less the city would receive. Richardson said he did not, and said the city would also have greater access to the planning and zoning staff.
“I mean we’re three minutes away on any day,” he said.
No one voiced opposition to contracting with the county, and all were in favor of finalizing the contract.