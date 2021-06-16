Economic Development Director Brent Tolman gave an update at the Rigby City Council Meeting May 20 about leads he has received through the Regional Economic Development of Idaho (REDI).
Tolman stated he would like to try and give the council a monthly update in the future as leads are brought in and reviewed.
According to Tolman, the city of Rigby has joined with REDI to get leads through them. REDI receives the leads from the Idaho Department of Commerce.
“Sometimes they’re very specific,” said Tolman. “Sometimes there are leads that are looking for anything available in Idaho. It depends.”
According to Tolman, REDI puts on it’s website other organizations that are looking for leads. REDI shares economic development updates with those organizations if there are properties that would fit those requirements.
According to Tolman, they have received a few leads over the past few months, but have decided not to move forward with those leads due to a lack of qualifying factors for the projects to be in the city.
“They’re leads that we get through REDI and are projects that come in with set criteria and we see what we have available in the city,” said Tolman.
Tolman said one of the leads was about expanding the width of the runway to accommodate a larger plane that the inquirer wanted to land at Rigby Airport.
The lead interested in the airport was looking for a width of 105 feet, whereas the Rigby Airport is only 75 feet in width, so that didn’t end up working for that lead to be able to fly into the city’s airport.
“My role is to connect people with the right criteria to be able to come into the city,” said Tolman.
Tolman stated the airplanes were looking for an airport that is able to fit international type airplanes.
Tolman also mentioned one of the other leads had very specific requirements for the type of building that the city had available for a crane to be able to fit inside. The lead was looking for a minimum height of 24 feet, and clear space between columns of 180 feet. The lead wanted to be in a building where they could use the crane.
“We just don’t have buildings that meet that criteria,” said Tolman. “There is interest in our region, but we couldn’t do anything with these leads because we didn’t meet the minimum requirements.”
Tolman stated the leads he receives are an ever moving target, trying to find the right opportunities at the right time.