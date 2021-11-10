Rigby City Council received updates from Public Works Director Mitch Bradley during their meeting on Oct. 21 about what’s going on with contracts regarding the water line extension on 4000 E, Water Facilities Planning Study Contract and a Sewer Map Update GIS.
Bradley and Brian Lott have been working on putting in a water line down 4000 E and 200 N since about June 2021. The plan is to put in 511 ft. of waterline down 200 N, and then 1,320 ft. down 4000 E.
Lott owns the property where the waterline is being put. The city agreed to pay a portion of the waterline because there will be developments put on the waterline in the future. There will be a t-section of piping for future hookups.
Bradley informed the council he just needs the council’s approval in order to move forward with this. They won’t be around any roads, so they will be digging through the winter.
City Clerk Dave Swager brought up a concern about the 15% contingency. Swager didn’t understand how the city payed an engineering fee of a 15% figure on a non-expended item. Swager stated he thought the contract should be amended and the design cost be broken down.
Bradley mentioned in a later conversation the 15% contingency would be taken out of the contract.
The council ultimately decided to table the contract until it’s amended.
Bradley then discussed the Water Facilities contract with Keller Engineering.
Bradley mentioned he budgeted $40,000 for this project. It is a study of all of the flow and storage in the city; the city will be able to see where the strong points are and where they are lacking.
Engineer Marvin Fielding stated the plan will also include the undeveloped areas.
According to Bradley, Fielding has been working on this without a contract, and Bradley believes they’ve hammered everything out that needed to be covered.
The council decided to unanimously move forward with the contract. The city’s portion will be $40,000. The city will pay $80,000 up front and be reimbursed for $40,000 by the DEQ.
Bradley then asked the council if he could turn over his findings regarding the sewer lines to Keller Engineering for them to create a composite map.
Mayor Jason Richardson then asked how the map Keller would make differed from the contract the city has with the county to make a map. Bradley then stated the county doesn’t have all of the areas on their map that Bradley has identified.
Council member Becky Harrison asked if Bradley used the county’s GIS map. Bradley stated he has them print out bigger maps and spreadsheets, but he would be happy to work alongside the county for an updated map.
Fielding stated he would be happy to provide their findings to the county for them to update their map.
The council decided to give Bradley two weeks to get in touch with Planning and Zoning Instructor Erik Stout to see if he can’t provide the help Bradley needs.