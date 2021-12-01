Rigby City Council unanimously decided to table doing another Request for Qualifications (RFQ), as the city recently did one a year ago.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated they had done an RFQ a year ago and had received three engineering firms, Civil Science, HLE and Keller’s & Associates.
According to Bradley, he would like to change it instead of having just the top three to having the top five. Council member Becky Harrison pointed out the city council just did this a year ago and they chose the top three for a reason in their phonebook.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated they do this for a reason and it’s to give the city a deep bench for the benefit of the city.
Council member Richard Datwyler mentioned this sets a bad precedence for those that are already on the list.
Richardson also stated the list the city has was limited, either from lack of ambition or those who didn’t notice the city was putting out an RFQ.
The phonebook, however, is for small projects anyways, according to Harrison. If the city does want to do another RFQ, Harrison thinks the council should discuss how often they are going to open the phonebook, otherwise it doesn’t make sense to have a phonebook.
Datwyler asked Bradley if he had any specific projects in mind or if they could postpone the RFQ to a later date, in which Bradley stated he didn’t have any projects in mind.
Council member Doug Burke remarked that he thinks the city should give other engineering firms an opportunity to come in. Burke stated he doesn’t want to deny other companies the opportunity to work for the city.
Datwyler believes they are penalizing the people who are paying attention and not the other way around. Datwyler stated the city should do another RFQ a year from now.
The council unanimously decided to table doing an RFQ until a later date, there was no timeline set.