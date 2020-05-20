The Rigby City Council voted May 7 to approve the annexation of the Kent Hansen property, 34 acres that includes Squealers and an RV park.
Hansen stated that in addition to getting Squealers up and running again and RV sites, they also want to put in some tent sites, bathrooms, showers and a dog wash.
While there were no in-person objections, Kim Cooper sent a letter to Ione Hansen stating his objection to the creation of an RV park.
Cooper stated that the RV park is right up against his property and that it would be a “blight” to his land. The letter states that Cooper intends to put a duplex resident on the land and that those staying in RV parks litter up the land and would destroy the beauty of an upscale residential development.
Cooper then went on to say in his letter that he would allow for an RV park if they erected an eight-foot wall.
“We hope we can keep it looking good,” Hansen said to the council. “We’re pretty quiet here. Folks like to go to bed early and get up early and be on their way... I think we’ll be good neighbors. Time will tell how things go but I don’t see us being a problem.”
After the reading of Cooper’s letter, several city council members stated that while they could understand Cooper’s viewpoint with concern to the value of his property, they didn’t feel the responsibility of building a wall fell to the Hansens.
One council member stated that if Cooper was already developing, they could argue for having Hansen put up a fence but as Hansen is the first property to develop, they didn’t think they could force him to put in a fence.
Council members then stated that if any problems arose that couldn’t be handled amicably between neighbors, then they could look at putting in new codes.
After discussion concluded, the council then approved a motion to annex the Hansen property into the city as well as change the zone to a commercial area.
“We’re excited to help the community and bring it together,” said Jordon Graham, General Manager for Squealers and the RV park. “We’re happy to be in Rigby and want to bring families together.”
While there is no set date for when Squealers will reopen, Graham stated that they’re focusing on having the RV park ready for the summer season. Hansen and Graham have brought on some former Squealers employees to assist in getting things back up and running on that fun park side of things.