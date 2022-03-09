Rigby City Councilwoman Aliza King volunteered to take on the role of scheduler for the city baseball diamonds during the Feb. 17 City Council meeting following a voiced concern about the issue.
There are multiple baseball and softball teams in the area that use the city baseball fields for practice and games. According to King, not having a designated person to schedule the fields between these teams has caused some tension.
Austin Farmer, a member of the community with children on the Rigby Royals, a local travel team, stepped up to speak at the council meeting in regard to the scheduling issue.
“Whoever stepped up last year,” Farmer said, “they didn’t give baseball teams any time to practice.”
In the past, according to King, there have been entities who volunteered to take charge of scheduling the diamonds. However, these volunteers have not been able to provide a long-term solution to the issue.
Farmer stated that baseball teams would be willing to work with anyone who is able to do the scheduling, as long as that person could be fair between the different teams and sports.
“Whoever shows up gets it,” said King about the current scheduling situation. “with multiple teams, it makes it hard because baseball and softball seasons run simultaneously.”
One of Farmer’s concerns is the use of Rigby’s 60 foot pitch field, located near the fair grounds. This field is one of only five of it’s kind in all of south east Idaho, and is the only field outside of high school properties that fits the requirements needed for the Rigby Royals team.
“We travel out of town just to practice,” Farmer said. “We travel all the way to St. George just to play. If Rigby would be able to schedule something, we could maybe bring Idaho Select to schedule games, since Rigby has one.”
Farmer and the team understand that there are multiple teams vying for use of the fields. He states that all of the members of the team are from Rigby, but they no longer can practice in Rigby.
Stephen Stapleton, a local baseball coach, also voiced his concerns. According to Stapleton, the previous scheduler blocked fields out for large amounts of time, just in case specific teams wanted to practice. Stapleton’s issue was that the specific team hardly used that blocked out time to practice, but his own team still was not able to use the field.
King is the liaison for Parks and Recreation for the city council. She believes that since the fields belong to the city, it is important that someone from the city should be in charge of scheduling the fields.
“We don’t charge to use the diamonds, and it’s the local teams that take care of them,” King said. “We want to alleviate some of that tension.”