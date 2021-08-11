Rigby City Library appoints new board member

Heidi Webster was recently appointed a new Rigby City Library Board member during the Rigby City Council meeting held July 22. Heidi is replacing Anna Bidwell, who left the board due to a conflict in schedules.
Heidi has lived in the Rigby area for the past twelve years. She is married to Justin Webster, and they have a daughter and son together. Heidi’s daughter recently finished her first year of college at Brigham Young University-Idaho and will be off to serve a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day mission in New Jersey in October. Their son just finished fifth grade.
Heidi stated the librarian, Marilyn Kamoe, put Heidi’s name out to the board, and then Mayor Jason Richardson went over it with the city council and decided to call Heidi to offer her the position.
“It was a surprise to me,” said Heidi. “I didn’t expect anyone to ask me.”
According to Heidi, the library board put together a list of names of people that are within the city limits and those who they thought wouldn’t be leaving the area for a while. Heidi stated when Kamoe told her about some of the other names on the list, she recognized many of the other names.
“I’m excited to be a part of the board because I love reading books,” said Heidi. “I’m also excited to help the board find where to spend their money. I use the city library a lot and am excited to be a part of the board.”
Before Heidi was chosen to be a library board member, her and her husband lived in almost a dozen different places with various jobs in-between Utah and Idaho.
Heidi graduated from Pocatello High School in 1994 and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1998.
Heidi stated she started working as a teacher in 1998 at Hunter Junior High in Utah for about four years. She then took some time off to have their first child. After that, they came to Pocatello to manage some apartments for a year before they moved back down to Beaver, Utah where Heidi taught seventh graders in a combined Jr./Sr. High School. Then they came back up into Idaho where she taught at Rigby Junior High before it was tore down. Then she and another teacher started doing the International Science Fairs. Heidi also participated in the Science Olympiad where she took students to Boise to compete over the past few years, except for recently due to COVID.
Heidi mentioned she also participates in her local LDS ward, where she does girls camp and other youth activities.
“In Rigby, we try to participate in as many events as they have going on,” Heidi said. “We’ve lived in probably ten or eleven different locations, and I think Rigby is my favorite place out of them all. We really like it here and we love the community.”