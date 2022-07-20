Rigby City Park now officially Larry F. Wilson Park

Rigby City Park, often known as Rigby Central Park, is now known as Larry F. Wilson Park in tribute to a high-ranking football athlete born and raised in Rigby.
The endeavor to change the park name began in the summer of last year when the Larry F. Wilson Committee approached the Rigby City Council to request permission to change the name of the street near the park to Larry Wilson Way. Michelle Barber, Committee Chair, recounted Wilson’s story to the council and was then asked if the committee would be interested in re-naming the City Park.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Barber said after the park dedication ceremony on July 8, during Rigby’s Annual Hot Classic Nights Car Show.
New signage was posted in the park during the dedication ceremony. The new name and the signs, which detail a brief history of Wilson, received a dedication from Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler. Barber gave a speech about Wilson and his history in Rigby and the NFL along with his various contributions to the Rigby community.
Idaho Central Credit Union donated the signs and sent Rod Bennett, their Director of Community Affairs, to also speak at the dedication ceremony.
Larry Wilson not only played high school football in Rigby, but set several records for athletes in several athletic departments in Rigby, Barber Stated.
“He played for the St. Louis Cardinals for many years,” she said. “He was tough as nails and a very talented player. He put Rigby on the map.”
Wilson never said he was from south east Idaho, Barber said. He always told people he was from Rigby, Idaho and never forgot where he came from.
According to Barber, during his time in the NFL, Wilson would come home to Rigby every summer and donate time and money to his community.
“He outfitted the Rigby High School football team, donated to the community, helped to fundraise for baseball and Boy Scouts,” Barber said. “If he was asked there was no hesitation. And he didn’t call the press to say he was doing it, either, he really liked to turn the spotlight away from himself.”
Larry Wilson is recognized by the NFL official website to this day as one of the 100 all-time best players. Wilson passed away in September 2020.
According to Barber, the endeavor to rename the park began in the summer of last year, around the same time as the committee dedicated a memorial to Larry Wilson at Rigby High School, a statue created by Stanley J. Watts, a Utah sculptor credited with the statue of three New York Firefighters raising the United States Flag at Ground Zero after 9/11.
At the time, Barber stated the Larry Wilson Committee was attempting to rename the high school football field after Wilson. The field should have already been named after him, according to Barber, since the first Rigby High School football field, which was in the Rigby City Park, had been named Larry Wilson Field in the late 1960s.
The name should have followed the field each time it was moved. However, with time, the name was eventually changed. Since Barber’s family had been closely involved in the naming of the original field in the 60s, she stated she made it her personal mission to get Wilson’s name back in the view of the Rigby population.
“In three days 700 people signed the petition to rename the field after Larry,” Barber said.
With those 700 signatures, historic news clippings and a history of Wilson prepared, the committee approached the Jefferson Joint School District #251 with the intent to persuade them into allowing the renaming of the field.
According to Barber, the family of Dr. Hyrum C. Blackburn, for whom the field is currently named, was present at that school board meeting. Barber stated Blackburn’s family was not happy with the request. She said they had expressed the feeling that Wilson’s committee was attempting to erase Blackburn from the school.
The school board denied the Larry Wilson Committee’s request.
A few years later, Barber scheduled a meeting with School District Superintendent Chad Martin, whom she believed to be sympathetic to her cause, and requested instead of renaming a field, to allow the committee to raise a monument in honor of Wilson at the school.
Martin granted her request, and on August 27, 2021, his monument at the high school was dedicated in the presence of Wilson’s graduating class.
Bringing Wilson back to the forefront in the community is exciting for Barber. She believes the youth in Rigby need to know about him and need to have a role model outside of the modern athletes, who she said have a tendency to be self-centered and sometimes dangerous people.
“Every student needs to know that just because you’re from Rigby doesn’t mean you can’t do great things,” Barber said. “You need to give of yourself, work hard and overcome obstacles.”