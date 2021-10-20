Rigby City Police Chief being accused for misappropriating funds

By MADISON JIMENEZ According to documents provided by Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP), Rigby City Police Chief Sam Tower is being accused of misappropriating funds that were raised during a fundraiser in 2020 by Officer Alfred Hannabach of the Rigby Police Department. ICRMP documents state that during the summer of 2020, the members of the Rigby Reserve Officer Program conducted a fundraiser in the community to help offset the costs of equipment needed for their program. Around Sept. 28, 2020, the fundraiser had raised approximately $950. Hannabach and another of his colleagues gave the donation in a signed, dated and sealed evidence bag to Tower, as he is Chief of Police. According to documents provided by ICRMP, after Tower received the envelope, he informed Hannabach that he would be giving the money to Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager for a special Reserve fund. The documents go on to state, in January 2021, Hannabach and his colleague discussed the need to purchase a taser, so they contacted Swager. Swager acted confused and stated he had no idea what the Reserve Fund was and that he had not received any money from Tower. Hannabach then looked for a receipt or ledger to locate the money, but was unable to find any record of it having ever been given to the city. Hannabach then addressed Tower about the issue, and Tower then allegedly grew visibly uncomfortable and stated the funds were at his house. However, Tower did not ever show the money to Hannabach. According to the documents, Hannabach began to suspect Tower had either wasted or misappropriated the funds, and so he went to the City of Rigby Council Police Liaison, Aliza King, in order to correct the waste or violation. A preliminary investigation was conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, where Tower changed his story and stated the money had been used to purchase tasers, but there was no receipt. A taser was eventually given to another officer, however, and it is believed the taser given to the Reserve Program had been previously assigned to Tower or another officer, stated the documents. There is no evidence to suggest the taser was purchased with the money from the fundraiser. The ICRMP documents state, shortly after the investigation was conducted, there was a department-wide meeting to discuss “loyalty” and “chain of command.” Sergeant Scott then prohibited officers from speaking with anyone on the Rigby City Council. Following the meeting, Hannabach began to be isolated from his typical command duties. According to information provided to ICRMP, Tower allegedly instructed employees of the Rigby Police Department to “create a toxic work environment” in an effort to force Hannabach and other officers to quit. On Sept. 14, Hannabach was given a “Written Reprimand and Demotion.” Reasons for the reprimand and demotion were a direct result of the retaliation from Hannabach’s reporting of suspected waste of public funds. Hannabach was also disciplined for recording select conversations he had with his supervisors. It was an effort to dissuade Hannabach from documenting anything about the waste of public funds or violations made. At this time, no one has been charged with a crime. Rigby City Mayor Jason Richardson chose not to comment. Officer Hannabach also chose not to comment. Tower was informed by Legal council that they cannot comment on this matter, due to it being a personnel issue.
