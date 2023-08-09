Rigby city to ask for bids on 5th West once again

Motor vehicles travel a large curve around INL buses when entering and exiting 5th West.

 EDNA GRANT / The Jefferson Star

The Rigby City Council moved to allow Public Works Director Mitch Bradley to open the 5th West straightening project out to bid again, a year following the council’s denial of bids they found too high for the project.

According to Bradley on July 20, two separate contractors recently contacted him regarding any projects the city had pending, in anticipation of future possible work.


