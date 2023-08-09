Rigby city to ask for bids on 5th West once again

The Rigby City Council moved to allow Public Works Director Mitch Bradley to open the 5th West straightening project out to bid again, a year following the council’s denial of bids they found too high for the project.
According to Bradley on July 20, two separate contractors recently contacted him regarding any projects the city had pending, in anticipation of future possible work.
“The prices when we went to bid scared me to death,” Bradley said of last year’s bidding process for the project which aims to straighten the large curve along 5th West, bringing it to compliance with city code and lining it up with the south side of 5th West. “I think we can get it done a heck of a lot cheaper than when we went out to bid last time.”
The engineering and planning for the project is already complete, Bradley continued, stating a large portion of the expense has already been completed and paid for. Going out to bid on the project would be a relatively low cost way to determine if the costs would possibly be lower or higher.
“The bottom line is if the bids come in too high, you can still turn it down,” Bradley informed a divided council.
Councilmember Aliza King expressed her hesitance to move forward on the 5th West project due to possible contentious scenarios involved in projects along the street, including the probability of creating open zoning.
In response to King’s concerns, Bradley explained the project would only involve the straightening of the road from just near where the curve begins, heading south, and would not fix the road extending toward 1st North.
According to Bradley, the entirety of 5th west needs fixed, however his focus right now is only on straightening the large curve.
In November 2022, according to the Nov. 23 issue of The Jefferson Star, the city council gave Bradley permission to complete the design work for the road, but to hold off on bidding again as the last lowest bid had come in at $678,000. At the time Bradley stated this was due to doubling costs in asphalt.
The 2023 fiscal year began with only $600,000 in the budget for this project, which Bradley stated last week would be enough to pay for the project if bids came in closer to $250,000, which is his ballpark estimate for the cost.
Councilmember Douglas Burke expressed his agreement with Bradley, stating it would be nice to ask for bids now as budgeting season is in full swing as it would allow the city either budget less for the project, or possibly budget more for the upcoming year.
While King moved to table the decision until she could walk about the street with Bradley and see where exactly the project would focus, the motion failed as only one other council member voted in her favor. Instead, Council President Becky Harrison counter-moved to allow Bradley to ask for bids on the project once again.
The council’s majority voted in favor of going to bid once again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.