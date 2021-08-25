John Thompson of Thompson Engineering presented an amended plat to the Rigby City Council on July 22 that reworked the plat lines for a piece of property located next to Townesquare Dental.
Richard George, who owns the property, wanted space for future parking for his dental practice, and had the property lines amended to accommodate his parking. Thompson Engineering is solely responsible for amending the plat lines.
There is no address for the plat at this time, but the property is still owned by George. There has been no money exchanged for someone else to purchase the property until the plat has been finalized and recorded for Rigby Planning and Zoning.
Rigby City Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen stated the amended plat has to go through before she can give any building permits to developers interested in the property. Hansen stated she is unaware if the sale has gone through yet.
Hansen stated, in simple terms, Thompson Engineering eliminated one parcel in their original plat to give to George Dental for their parking lot. The plan is so the developers could put in a car wash across the street from the courthouse.
“What they’re doing is they are just making it so that it goes from Rigby Lake Drive to Pleasant Country Lane,” said Hansen. “They are simply just amending their lot line.”
According to Hansen, this plat has been in the works for a while now. The developers have talked to the planning and zoning commission before, but have not put it through until this past July.
Hansen stated the city council has already approved and finalized the plat, now they are just waiting for it to be recorded.