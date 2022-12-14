Rigby comes in 5th at State Drama Championship

Preston Stailey and Spencer Smith rehearse for their competition piece, “Agent Blond.”

 Photo Courtesy of Katie Smith

Twenty-four students from Rigby High School competed in the State Drama Championships on Dec. 2 and 3 in Coeur d’Alene. The Rigby troupe tied for 5th Place overall for 5A schools, the most successful the school has ever been at the state competition, according to Drama teacher Jesse Arnold.

“We did well,” Arnold stated. “We even had kids place in first.”


