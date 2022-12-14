Rigby comes in 5th at State Drama Championship

Twenty-four students from Rigby High School competed in the State Drama Championships on Dec. 2 and 3 in Coeur d’Alene. The Rigby troupe tied for 5th Place overall for 5A schools, the most successful the school has ever been at the state competition, according to Drama teacher Jesse Arnold.
“We did well,” Arnold stated. “We even had kids place in first.”
The Rigby team for Ensemble Music Theatre won first place in their division for their performance of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Those students were Logan Davis, Liberty Porter and Camille Stucki.
Saige Grover, from Rigby, won second place in the Solo Serious Division with her performance of “CODA.”
Cecilia Bateman, Rylie Mackowiak and Ilzay Stowell won third place in the Ensemble Humorous division with their performance of “Operation Redneck.”
Other finalists for Ensemble Musical Theater were Mallory Ball, Ari Braisier, Sydney Decker, Lexi Gravatt and Kimber Youngstrom who together performed from “Come From Away.” Rylie Price was another finalist in the Solo Serious division with her performance of “368 Friends.”
Through participating in both Drama Districts and State competitions this year, Arnold believes his students have learned the importance of performing background research on their plays and their characters. He thinks they also learned the importance of making choices for their scenes and characters.
“In a nutshell,” he explained, “Acting requires an actor to commit to an action verb for every line.”
He believes this experience has helped the students solidify those lessons by showing them how well they do when the lessons are applied.
In order to qualify for the state championship competition, Arnold said, students and groups had to score in the top third at their District Competition, which was held in November. Rigby’s district included schools from Blackfoot, Shelley and Idaho Falls. 24 Rigby students advanced to the state competition.
Arnold’s greatest joy, he said, was how professionally and maturely his students handled the competition and behaved while on the trip.
“They were focused,” he said. “They were committed. Any stress or anxiety they may have felt, they didn’t let it get in the way.”
Other students who advanced to semifinals at the event were Aubrey Egan, Anna Lindstrom, Sadie NewMyer, Adelaide Plass, Joshua Van Walraven, Preston Stailey, Spencer Smith, Sydney Decker and Sydney Watson.
