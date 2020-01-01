Rigby City Council has officially committed to pay the transportation fee for a Philo T. Farnsworth statue to come to Rigby, if the city is selected as Farnsworth’s new home.
According to the request for proposal (RFP), the cost to transport the more than 8-foot tall bronze statue and marble base from the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., to the west side of the country is estimated at $25,000.
The deadline to submit the RFP is 5 p.m. Jan. 3. Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson told council members he wanted to be able to write that funding to transport Farnsworth to Rigby was secured, though the city would continue to look for donations.
“Is there a willingness or a commitment from the city that I can include on that RFP?” Richardson asked.
Council member Nichole Weight made a motion to move forward with the RFP and commit the funds necessary for transportation. Council member Blake Davis added the city should try to negotiate the $25,000 cost if its proposal were accepted. The council voted unanimously in favor of committing the funds.
“Then, our responsibility is just, publicly and privately, is to go out and solicit help,” Richardson said.
Council members also discussed where the statue might find its home in Rigby and potential benefits the statue could have for the city.
Richardson said the statue could make Rigby a stop for international tour buses taking people to Yellowstone National Park. Council member Kirk Olsen said he also thought the statue would bring business to Rigby, making the cost of bringing it to the city worthwhile.
“I think the possibilities from a commercial standpoint — and from a traditional standpoint and historical standpoint — would draw people to Rigby to see that statue,” Olsen said. “I think it would pay for itself many, many times over for the next 30 years, 50 years.”
The question of where in Rigby the statue would go still remains. Richardson said he would like to see it in Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum. However, he said that would mean people could only view it during open hours, and he also indicated the statue’s height could be an issue.
“He’s a large fellow,” Richardson said.
Richardson said it would be possible to erect the statue beneath the overhang at the museum and encase it in glass, since one of the requirements is it be indoors. Other possibilities discussed included Rigby City Library, Rigby High School, Bennion Park and Jefferson County Courthouse.
Weight said she would like it to be in Bennion Park, and asked if it would be possible to have the statue encased in glass on the park corner. Richardson said it would need to be climate controlled.
“So, yes, (it’s possible),” Richardson said. “But we’re then talking about heating and cooling systems and things like that, which come at a much lower expense if we just cut a vent from the museum or put it in the library or high school.”
Multiple council members and the mayor said the high school would also not be an ideal location, due to limitations on public accessibility.
“When there are students there, people can’t just go check out the Philo statue,” Richardson said.
The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, which is in charge of replacing the Farnsworth statue and finding it a new location, will heavily weigh public accessibility when considering proposals, committee executive director Erin Wynn said earlier in December.
Richardson said if other locations do not work out, he would still rather have the statue at the high school in Rigby than elsewhere. He said it could inspire students attending the same high school Farnsworth attended.
“The statue is holding the vacuum tube; well that vacuum tube was designed here (in Rigby),” Richardson said, referring to the tube key to Farnsworth’s invention of television. “This is a great and obvious place for the statue to end up.”
The city is still seeking donations for the Farnsworth statue. Donations can be made at Rigby City Hall, and will be fully refunded if the statue does not come to Rigby, Richardson said.