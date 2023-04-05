Rigby Community Family Care prepares for late summer opening

Community Family Care is building a Rigby location visible from Interstate 20, just south of the Old Sugar Mill. According to Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu, construction is underway and should be completed by the end of the summer.
“We may expect to see patients beginning in late August or early September,” Cantu stated.
Construction began earlier this year, he said, in or around January, almost approximately a year after receiving approval to open a Rigby location. Cantu stated Community Family Care had applied and been approved for funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) in early 2022.
However, as reported in the March 9, 2022 edition of The Jefferson Star, the HRSA funds would not pay for the entire expense of a new clinic, which left the clinic officials to find additional funding through grants and loans.
Opening a clinic in Rigby has been an ongoing project for the last three years, Cantu said during a phone interview on March 29, 2023.
Currently, Community Family Care has a satellite clinic in the City of Roberts. However, with a small clinic and a small community, Cantu said several patients had expressed difficulty in accessing the clinic and asked for a Rigby location.
Along with requests from current patients, Cantu said representatives with the Migrant program at Jefferson Joint School District #251 had also reached out to him about the possibility of opening a local clinic to help meet the needs of the community.
“I actually spoke with one of the principles working with the Migrant Program, who said they were interested in a location closer to the school,” Cantu stated.
About three years ago, according to Harwood Elementary Principal Don Fryberger, he was a part of substantial meetings with community stakeholders who were interested in helping bring services to families at the schools and in the community.
“There are some families who need extra help financially for healthcare services,” Fryberger said. “The sliding fee scale they had really helps for some of those families.”
Fryberger also mentioned the need for access to mental health services in the area, which is a need he believes in important to address in all rural communities across Idaho, as many of them struggle with access to those particular services.
“Any time we’re able to provide access to our community, it’s a good thing,” he said.
Community Family Care offers primary and preventative healthcare services, behavioral care, OB-GYN and pediatric care as well as elderly care; according to Cantu, the Rigby location will be equipped to provide all of these services. In fact, Cantu stated they are also working toward possibly providing dental at the Rigby clinic through possible dental partnerships.
“We are a federally qualified health provider that offers a sliding fee,” Cantu explained. “Depending on someone’s financial situation, someone may be able to receive care for as little as twenty-five dollars.”
In addition to the sliding fee, he stated, the clinics also accept all health insurances as well as Medicare and Medicaid.
Currently there are Clinics in Roberts, Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.
