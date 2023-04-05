Rigby Community Family Care prepares for late summer opening

Construction is underway on new Community Family Care Clinic right off of Interstate 20, south of 400 N.

 EDN A GRANT / The Jefferson Star

Community Family Care is building a Rigby location visible from Interstate 20, just south of the Old Sugar Mill. According to Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu, construction is underway and should be completed by the end of the summer.

“We may expect to see patients beginning in late August or early September,” Cantu stated.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.