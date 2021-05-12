Schools in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 were cancelled May 7 and 10 in the wake of a shooting that took place at Rigby Middle School May 6.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, the shooter was a sixth grade female. Anderson stated in a press conference May 6 that she fired multiple shots both inside and outside the school at approximately 9:08 a.m.
Three victims were treated for non-life threatening extremity gunshot wounds at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with Trauma Director Dr. Michael Lemon stating that the adult victim had already been treated and released the same day and that they would continue to monitor the two pediatric patients.
According to Coleen Niemann, Director of Marketing and Community Relations at EIRMC, as of May 10 the two pediatric patients had been discharged from care.
Currently the motive of the shooting has not been disclosed as the investigation is still ongoing. The caliber of the handgun used has not been released either.
In terms of prosecution, Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor said once the investigation is completed, they would be filing the appropriate charges, which may possibly include three counts of attempted murder.
Counselors are being made available to students in the wake of the shooting, with Superintendent Chad Martin saying this is the worst nightmare for any school district.
“We prepare for it but we’re never truly ready for it,” Martin said at the press conference May 6. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those involved.”