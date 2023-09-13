Trailers, campers, recreational vehicles and boats can often be found lining the residential streets of Rigby through summer months. However, according to some concerned Rigby residents, these large items also pose various safety hazards. After hearing a brief public comment and a scheduled discussion on the matter, the Rigby City Council tasked Police Chief Allen Fullmer and City Attorney Sam Angell with researching and developing new regulation, accompanied by a resolution, regarding street-side parking in residential areas.

According to Fullmer, who had performed a drive-by count prior to the city council meeting, there were 18 campers, three boats and 24 utility trailers parked street-side in the city. Of these, there were 14 campers, 4 boats and 15 utility trailers in the Pioneer Park and Cedar Meadows area alone.


