Trailers, campers, recreational vehicles and boats can often be found lining the residential streets of Rigby through summer months. However, according to some concerned Rigby residents, these large items also pose various safety hazards. After hearing a brief public comment and a scheduled discussion on the matter, the Rigby City Council tasked Police Chief Allen Fullmer and City Attorney Sam Angell with researching and developing new regulation, accompanied by a resolution, regarding street-side parking in residential areas.
According to Fullmer, who had performed a drive-by count prior to the city council meeting, there were 18 campers, three boats and 24 utility trailers parked street-side in the city. Of these, there were 14 campers, 4 boats and 15 utility trailers in the Pioneer Park and Cedar Meadows area alone.
“If the council is interested,” Fullmer stated, “I would definitely work on trying to write up an ordinance or amend our parking ordinances.”
Resident Jeff Frankum appeared before the council during public comment to discuss some of the safety concerns he has seen in his neighborhood which are related to these larger vehicles parked on the side of the road. Frankum stated a neighbor’s grandchild had been hit by a car a year and a half ago due to the low visibility conditions created. At the time, he said, no change came from the incident.
After speaking to some neighbors, Frankum claimed, one of the main concerns is that Rigby doesn’t care. However, Frankum doesn’t agree.
“That’s been the feedback that I keep getting, and I just don’t believe that,” said Frankum. “I just think people at this point are at the point where they think (the city doesn’t care) and so they just don’t come forward. What I’m asking, is let’s create a reasonable ordinance and enforce it in a reasonable manner.”
Fullmer added, along with safety hazards for children, there is also a hazard for residents pulling out of their own driveways when large vehicles obstruct their view of the road.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley told the council he doesn’t much like any vehicles on the side of the road, including cars. The exception to his opinion he said, is in downtown areas and commercial, where roads are created wider for parking purposes.
There have even been complaints from sanitation, he said, regarding vehicles parked in their way.
“I would like the streets cleared off,” Bradley said. “Especially in residential areas.”
Mayor Richard Datwyler, upon reading through the city’s current parking regulations saw none which included these large vehicles. He stated at the meeting that he saw only regulations about removing cars from the side of the street during the winter to allow for proper snow removal on the streets.
Other cities, such as St. Anthony, Idaho Falls, and Shelley all have regulations regarding street-side parking in residential areas, according to Fullmer. St. Anthony, he said, will allow temporary street-side parking with a permit, but only up to five days. In Shelley, there is a 48 hour limit for vehicles.
Amid the discussion, Council President Becky Harrison posed whether regular vehicles should also be included in any proposed regulations. Council woman Aliza King stated she would prefer not to include regular vehicles, as many residents have friend and family gatherings and she would not want to discourage those.
However, King did show support for implementing a 48-hour period for RVs and trailers to park on the road. She said other vehicles can be moved from the main driveway to make room for recreational vehicles during their preparation time and that there is no reason for them to be on the road for long periods of time.
With the amount of RVs and trailers parked on the side of the road in the city, however, Harrison made the observation that new regulation on the matter may make many residents unhappy.
“I hate taking away any resident’s rights away from their property,” she stated. “But in the end, the city street is not their property.”
As a council, she said, it is their obligation to ensure the safety of all residents, including drivers and children.
Angell stated he would be willing to look in to other cities’ regulations on the matter and would work with Fullmer to create a draft of a resolution to include the repercussions for violation. This draft will be presented to the council at a later date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.