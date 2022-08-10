On August 11, the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings to consider the development of two new large subdivisions within the city.
Kartchner Inc. will present a final plat and a conditional use permit application for a 244 door subdivision development at approximately 365N 3800 E. Kartchner is proposing a subdivision with 148 single-family homes with an additional 96 units of multi-family dwellings.
This development previously platted with the Planning and Zoning Commission, but was found to have insufficient parking spaces in their plat. According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, Kartchner proceeded to take the plat to the Rigby City Council.
As reported in the March 16 edition of The Jefferson Star, Rigby’s ordinances require parking lots contain two parking spaces per unit, one open and the other covered by a carport. Ten percent of all parking needs to be dedicated to visitors. According to the PZC at the time, the plat contained only three parking spaces per unit.
At a hearing with the City Council, the City recommended the plat return to Planning and Zoning after the addition of the recommended parking spaces, Hansen stated. Now, Kartchner is returning to the Planning and Zoning Commission with the appropriate amount of parking spaces.
At the March 3 hearing with the City, the council and Kartchner’s representative Dan Larsen agreed he add another row of parking in the subdivision’s plan to meet the parking code.
“I bought a piece of property and said, ‘Hey city, what’s this zoned as and what does the zone allow,’” Larsen said on March 3. “I designed the project to meet that zone. I apologize for the confusion that has gone along with it.”
While the plat for the development was not approved or denied at the time, the city approved Kartchner’s application for annexation along with the zone designation of R-1.
If the PZC accepts the plat, it will be recommended to the City Council for approval.
The PZC will also consider an application for a zone change from R&S Peterson Commercial Properties LLC and Eagle Rock Engineering. R&S Peterson owns approximately 30 acres of land, split into two separate parcels, near 190 North and 5th West in Rigby, which is currently zoned at R-1, according to Hansen.
They have applied with Planning and Zoning to change their R-1 zones to R-2 suitable for duplexes or twin homes and R-3, suitable for condominiums.
If this zone change is approved by both the PZC and the city council, the developer will begin the platting process, as Hansen indicated they do intend to plat.