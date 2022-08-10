On August 11, the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings to consider the development of two new large subdivisions within the city.

Kartchner Inc. will present a final plat and a conditional use permit application for a 244 door subdivision development at approximately 365N 3800 E. Kartchner is proposing a subdivision with 148 single-family homes with an additional 96 units of multi-family dwellings.

Tags

Recommended for you