Rigby council appoints PD liaison

The Rigby City Council appointed council member Nichole Weight as a liaison for the police department at their meeting April 1 after amending the ordinance giving the mayor sole power to make liaison appointments.
The Committee Appointment ordinance gave Mayor Jason Richardson sole power to name council members as liaisons with departments within the city, which in the past has been done by asking council members which department they would like to work with.
Richardson previously removed council member Aliza King despite protest from council members, placing himself as the sole contact with the police department. The amended ordinance allows for Richardson to make a recommendation for who to place on committees, which has to be approved and then voted on by the council members.
Council members act as liaisons with Parks and Rodeo, the Library board, Rodeo board, Airport board, Police department, Finances, Parks, Streets and Alleys, Urban Renewal Agency, Senior Center and Water and Sewer.
Richardson previously voiced concerns on council members needing to better understand the purpose and role of being a liaison and stated in the meeting that for the police department, a liaison would work with Chief Sam Tower, the sergeant and mayor on the hiring board as well as attending public meetings held to address concerns or programs the department is holding.
The liaison would also act as a contact between the department and the council to notify council members of any upcoming events and provide communication between the two agencies
Council member Nichole Weight was nominated April 1 by Richardson after she volunteered at the council meeting where Richardson removed King in order to provide an option for someone else to take over, which nomination was then accepted by the council.
“That’s a big ask right now,” Weight stated, laughing. “I did volunteer though.”
Following Weight’s appointment, the council moved to discussing the pay scale at the police department, which was presented by King. She stated that she has spent a lot of time researching the department’s pay scale and had concerns on the rate of pay.
Richardson stated that before the council got too far into the discussion or into making any sort of action, he requested that they should look at the other department pay scales in the city as well as opposed to adjusting only the police department.
“We saw the budgets earlier, where we’re on track, if we’re going to change one department, I think it would be good to look at all of them before we make a change so we understand what the expense in the budget look like across the board,” Richardson stated. “Let’s talk about these numbers and explanations of why, but instead of making a decision tonight, let’s also look at some other numbers and budgets so we understand the whole approach of the city in its various departments.”
King stated that she’s been working on this for months and that she would like to keep it as an action item for the council to vote on. She continued and stated that she understands that the other department may also need work but that the police department pay scale “desperately” needed to be addressed.
King then proposed a $2 raise all across the board at the department which would cost approximately $17,076 for the remaining budget year.
A lengthy discussion took place on where the funding would come from, with King giving out suggestions to use the General Fund and part of the money that the police department sends back every year.
According to city reports, from 2017-2018, the department returned $96,823, in budget year 2018-2019 they returned $94,991 to the general fund, and in 2019-2020, $15,795 was returned from the police department budget to the general fund.
In her presentation, King compared Rigby’s officer pay to other local departments, stating that she feels the department has lost officers in the past to Jefferson County, who has a more advanced step and grade pay scale and where officers start at $18 an hour non-certified and just starting out.
“Once you’re post certified, it takes a while to get some of these bigger numbers,” King said. “I’d like to be more competitive. We’ve lost a few officers after they hit one year and I feel like it’s better policing when you have officers that know their community.”
Council member Richard Datwyler said that he thinks all the council members would agree that they want to pay the police officers more but that it was a question of funding and budgeting. He also asked about the last time the city did raises for the officer, which was approximately two years ago, and whether they had competitive pay or not compared to other police department.
Chief Sam Tower stated that they were low but that since the change two years ago, they were better off.
“The first jump we did, we were at the bottom,” Tower said of the previous adjustment.
Richardson stated again that he thinks they need to think more about the raise and how to make it happen as well as taking into account the other city departments before making any changes, which King responded to and said they could evaluate the other departments in the future.
“This would set the precedent though that we’ll up the pay 31% in the departments,” Datwyler said, combining the last raise and the proposed raise. “Where is that money coming from?”
King stated that other city employees come in and ask for increases “all the time.”
Richardson said he doesn’t see the departments in the city as separate entities and that an increase in one would impact the entire city budget, not just one department, and that if they redo every department, they’d be looking at about 20 employees.
Following some more discussion, King stated that the police fund takes up 44% of the city’s budget and a $2 increase across the board would only make the department 46% of the budget, which they would need to open up and reevaluate.
“Well that’s the thing, we can’t just make money grow on trees,” Datwyler said.
King responded that the city has money in many funds and that they can figure out where the increase can come from.
Datwyler said they couldn’t rely on using the leftover funds that the police department returned as that would ensure that the department works to not fully utilize the budget they’re planning on.
“This is why I thought we start with this and then have the discussion and continue to work with this,” Richardson said. “There’s a ton more to get done and I appreciate work you’ve done but there’s a ton more to do. Let’s make this a preliminary goal and move forward. There’s more that needs to be done.”
The council and members from the police department discussed the current pay scale and how increases work between training and certifications. Officers can receive a bonus for meeting goals and certifications up to 3% but if they move up a rank and qualify for a raise, they are unable to earn the 3% increase.
“This is my thing with rank advancement – that shouldn’t be included in the 3%,” said council member Doug Burke. “That should be additional straight across the board. A rank advancement is an advancement, and you get that plus the 3% or whatever. That’s standard anywhere you go.”
Richardson began to respond that the money still needs to come from somewhere though because taxes can only be raised with a petition, to which Burke asked why even have rank advancements if they could just stay where they’re at and receive the 3%.
“Because I believe it should be done on merit and contribution,” Richardson said.
The conversation continued for quite some time, with Datwyler stating that it’s a shame that it’s so complicated and King saying that the pay scale is detrimental and needs to be fixed, as expecting a police officer to have and raise a family on $20 an hour was unreasonable.
“There’s gotta be a way,” King said. “I feel like the scale is broken. You can’t live off a household. Other departments make way more than our officers that are running towards bullets. We’ve gotta find a way.”
Datwyler again stated that he doesn’t think anyone on the council wouldn’t want to give them a raise but that it depends on the money.
The question was raised about whether Richardson felt that the other departments weren’t being paid enough already and King said it they are able to bump up the pay, the city wouldn’t keep losing officers after one year.
The council decided to set a work meeting to look further into the issue and have planned to meet at 6 p.m. before their next city council meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 22.
The council then moved on to address the issue of backpaying the police department sergeant and detective for funds that weren’t paid out after they reached certain merits.
According to King, the detective was owed $2,456 starting from Oct. of 2019 through Oct. of 2020 and that the sergeant was owed $4,772.55 from Jan. 7, 2019. King said she sat down with City Clerk Dave Swager to calculate these numbers.
“Well if we owe them the money, let’s pay them,” Datwyler said.
Richardson explained that this oversight happened when they did the shift in the pay scale, which was changed outside of the budget year at the time.
“We should back pay this as fast as we can and not have that happen again,” Datwyler said.
A motion was made to authorize the back pay and it was approved unanimously by the council.