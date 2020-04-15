Rigby council approves $17,000 fencing project

The Rigby City Council voted to approve a $17,000 fencing project to be implemented around wells and pump houses.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated that the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality would be requiring the city to place chain link fencing with barbed wire around well and pump house facilities, areas that Richardson says are secure in their current state.
Greg Eager, Engineering Manager at the Idaho Falls DEQ offices, stated that while fencing is a suggestion for city funded wells and pump houses, there are no fines or requirements set by the DEQ for fencing.
“Pump controls must be locked and wells must have a 50 foot radius from the well head for contamination protection but that could be video cameras,” Eager said.
According to Eager, if funding for city wells and pump houses comes from the city, minimum requirements need to be followed. For cities that utilize state and federal funding, that’s when fencing requirements come into place.
Spring sourced wells are the only ones that require fencing regardless of funding. Eager stated that by utilizing funding from state and federal grants, then Rigby would be required to install fencing.
Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works director, said it’s been several years since the DEQ reached out about installing fencing but the funding hasn’t been available until this year.
According to Bradley, the city utilizes and applies for “a lot” of state and federal grants. He said it’s not uncommon for the city to use grants.
“We’re currently going for two grants,” Bradley said. “One is a ‘shovel ready’ grant that we would like to use for the fencing project.”
If the city secures the grant for the fencing project, funds from the city already designated for that project would be saved.
“The DEQ will fine us if we don’t put in the fencing and it’s better to pay for a fence than a fine,” Richardson said.
Eager stated that when applying for grants, each city that applies for the grants in the state competes for limited funds, and by following requirements, a city will rank higher when being considered for the grant.