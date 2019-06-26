The Rigby City Council made a move to speed along construction on the Harwood Elementary School additions in their June 20 meeting.
Initially, the plan had been for the city to proceed with a hearing regarding a conditional use permit (CUP) for the school. The hearing had been scheduled for July 8 by Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry at the direction of city attorney Robin Dunn.
However, Dunn said the law is not fully clear on what is required with an addition, instead of an entirely new school. He said this was the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251’s reasoning for why the process should be sped up.
“This was a bond that was passed by a 70-plus percent margin for a addition to a structure, a school,” he said. “There’s no question that were it a new structure, you need a CUP. This is an addition to, this is kind of the argument coming from Hawley Troxell’s attorney. And as a compromise, I suggested we reach an agreement that incorporates things that the school and the city would be comfortable with. The repercussions are whether due process is granted to surrounding citizens.”
However, the concern for council members and members of the school district alike became whether construction would be significantly delayed. District Superintendent Chad Martin did not attend the meeting, but said costs of construction could escalate due to weather if it was delayed long enough.
“Our biggest concern was pushing it back into the winter months,” he said.
This potential delay was due to the school district not submitting their permits to the city soon enough for them to be approved by the time construction was planned to begin, Dunn said. Martin said the reason for the delay was that the state was still looking over everything. He said they wanted to wait to submit to the city until the state finished.
Regardless of the reasons, this concern of delays and a letter from the school district’s lawyers led the council to consider the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) rather than going the normal route. Dunn said the MOU would outline the conditions to be placed on the school.
“The truly safe way is to have a hearing, but it also is going to cost the school district a lot of money,” Dunn said.
Dunn said the MOU was the solution he had come up with that would allow the school to move forward more quickly. He initially suggested council members either waive the hearing and approve proceeding with an MOU, or not approve proceeding with it and go forward with the hearing. Council Member Adam Hall made a motion to waive the hearing and move forward with the MOU.
“I feel like we speak for the citizens as elected officials, and I’m okay putting my name on the fact that the citizens are not going to be disappointed, and I’m okay with this memorandum,” he said.
Before Hall received a second on his motion, Dunn suggested the council hear input from planning and zoning. Parry took the stand.
“I really appreciate the chance to weigh in on this because it has been frankly an emotional issue for me,” she said.
She said she thought the MOU could be a “masterful solution” but should be paired with the public hearing. She described the MOU as a “temporary cure for a series of mistakes.”
“I think they need to have a hearing, that the citizens need to be heard,” she said. “But the planning and zoning needs to know that this is not a perfect world.”
Datwyler asked, if the MOU were to go through, what would be the point of having a hearing? Parry said the MOU would be pending the hearing from planning and zoning. She said most likely, it would receive a do-pass recommendation.
Further concerns arose when Council Member Burke brought up that the hearing could happen before the MOU. Hall asked if the hearing would be quicker, why shouldn’t the council just go the normal route? Dunn and Parry both said the MOU would allow construction to start sooner than if there were just the hearing.
“Can they start to dig tomorrow even if we haven’t receive the MOU?” Datwyler asked.
Dunn said yes, they could. Dunn said in a separate interview the school is currently only preparing construction, and will likely not get into major construction before the MOU is completed and the hearing occurs.
“It’s a little bit of the cart ahead of the horse, but not a huge leap,” he said.
Ultimately, Datwyler made a countermotion to proceed with the MOU when it was received by the city attorney and looked over by both Dunn and the city planner, while at the same time keeping the hearing. Hall seconded the motion, and it was passed unanimously by the council.