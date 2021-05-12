The Rigby City Council approved the use of the company Doc-utopia to digitize city records at their city council meeting held April 22 at a cost of $49,945.
Reid Blackburn from Doc-utopia presented the agreement to the council and answered questions on the services, stating that their database was “very secure” and that there are plenty of other cities already using their services.
Blackburn said that they have never lost a record, that they use the best data protection and that companies like Nike and Wells Fargo utilize the same technology.
“It’s not the cheapest but it’s the safest,” he said.
The company utilizes Rack Space which is the engine that the Cloud system operates on. He stated that Rack Space is considered top tier in the data world and that you can’t get more serious about document storage than that.
According to Blackburn, Rigby wants to start with digitizing agendas, minutes and land uses records as some of the older records are beginning to fall apart. Doc-utopia will do on-site scanning of the documents once they’ve been prepped, which he stated the city wanted to hire an intern to do.
Prep work for the documents includes removing staples and any documents kept in binders or books will need to be removed and unbound for the scanning process.
“It’s a multi-phase approach where the digitized records will be available first to city officials and then we’ll add the additional licensing to get citizens access,” Blackburn said “The city has already purchased five constituent licenses so five people will be able to access the documents online at a time. If more than that tries to get on, a message will appear telling them to wait for a later time when a license becomes available.”
Doc-utopia will first set up a repository and document management system to organize scanned files along the way before beginning scanning and the scanning will begin depending on when the documents are finished being prepared. Blackburn said the scanning process can take 45 to 60 days.
“Simply put, we love to help organizations like the City of Rigby digitally capture and freeze in time their old historic paper records and providing access those high-resolution images and data to employees and the public constituents they serve,” he said. “We’re excited to provide these services in Jefferson County and the surrounding region as businesses look to digitally sanitize record keeping in this Covid era, making critical files securely available from anywhere, anytime.”