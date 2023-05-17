The Rigby City Council moved to decline a $9 million USDA Rural Development loan on May 4. The loan was initially part of the money granted to the city to aid in the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade project, for which they were also awarded $23 million from the Department of Environmental Quality.

While city officials never explicitly stated the USDA loan would be used, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley explained the loan had been kept on the books for the project as contingency, which he no longer feels is necessary.


