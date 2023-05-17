The Rigby City Council moved to decline a $9 million USDA Rural Development loan on May 4. The loan was initially part of the money granted to the city to aid in the Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade project, for which they were also awarded $23 million from the Department of Environmental Quality.
While city officials never explicitly stated the USDA loan would be used, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley explained the loan had been kept on the books for the project as contingency, which he no longer feels is necessary.
“I’m not afraid to get rid of this [loan] whatsoever,” Bradley told the council on May 9. “I’ve asked to get rid of it, because we really don’t need it.”
According to Bradley, the construction for the WWTP expansion is about 44 percent complete. Every large section, however, that Bradley had anticipated may need contingency has been completed within the project’s budget.
Aside from completing those portions without any overage, he stated the city still had budgeted half a million dollars to fall back on as a smaller contingency fund.
“I’m not saying there won’t be small contingencies,” he said, “but the larger items are done.”
Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates, the managers on the project, further elaborated explaining the thought process when they initially applied for the Rural Development grant. He explained in order to use any of the USDA grant money, the city would have to use all of their offered loan first. At the time, he said, no one had anticipated the DEQ would have awarded them the $23 million.
On top of the DEQ’s award, Rigby also received $500,000 from the Idaho Department of Commerce’s Community Block Grant and $650,000 from the U.S. Army Core of Engineers, all of which was enough to cover the project in it’s entirety.
As reported in the June 15 edition of The Jefferson Star, Jim Mullin with Keller Associates had told the council he did not anticipate using any money from the USDA due to the loan they would be required to take, first.
Bradley also informed the council he was hoping to reapply to the USDA for grant money on a separate project, which he did not name. He stated, as the city wouldn’t be needing the USDA grant or loan on the WWTP, that returning the money would make it more convenient to reapply for the other project as the city wouldn’t have an outstanding balance with them.
Despite reservations voiced by Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison on declining the loan, the council unanimously approved to decline it based on Bradley’s reassurance.
