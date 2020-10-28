Rigby Council discusses a future filled with growth

Rigby is working to hammer out the details of the Comprehensive Plan.
Comprehensive, or Comp., Plans, is a non-regulatory document that aims to layout city growth and give guidelines as the city changes.
The City Council discussed progress and proposed changes to the Comp Plan Oct. 15, with much of the discussion focused on the housing boom within Rigby.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated that years ago before he was mayor, the Planning and Zoning committee was more focused on restricting growth of the city and that times have changed from their anti-building stance.
“We went a long time without building and we fought building,” Richardson told council members. “We started getting houses that established families could move into, and now we’re moving into families that need more starter homes. We need a variety.”
Richardson stated that he would prefer less restrictions on lot sizes as Rigby doesn’t offer much housing that new families could own on the city’s median income.
“I think you’d be hard pressed to find it,” he said. “We should be allowing new, young families to own something.”
Councilwoman Nichole Weight agreed with Richardson on making the lot requirements smaller, as the appeal could be there for those that work but want to live in Rigby.
“I see a lot of appeal of a smaller lot,” Weight said. “When you have two parents working, you don’t have 12 hours to work on a yard.”
Rigby Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen said one of the biggest changes to the Comp Plan will be the requirements for R1, R2 and R3 zoning, which are all types of residential zones.
“Nothing is set in stone just yet but I’ve prepared a rough draft of the city code that will go to the Planning and Zoning Commission in November,” Hansen said.
The Comp Plan will have to go through the P&Z committee, several readings and a public hearing before it’s officially adopted, which Hansen hopes will wrap up in Dec.
Richardson stated that he was excited with the changes Hansen was making to the residential zones but that the Comp Plan would still protect those that invested early in R1 zoning to make sure things weren’t too crowded.
Rigby, the largest city in Jefferson County, has over 300 homes coming to the city with the approval of the Eagles Rest Subdivision and Sugarmill Estates, as well as the continued development of Hailey Creek.
Eagles Rest, which is owned by Pacific Holding, LLC., plans to have 128 build-able lots of single-family, side-by-side homes. Sugarmill Estates has 93 lots planned.
The Hailey Creek Subdivision, which currently has 12 homes, is under new ownership with Kartchner Homes who plans to continue the development of the subdivision with 161 lots for single-family dwellings and 152 townhomes.
“We’re talking about 20 to 30 years of future for Rigby,” Richardson said. “Things are changing from the past. Years ago we were looking at seven permits a year and our concerns were different.”