The Rigby City Council received several Public Works updates at their meeting Feb. 3.
In regards to Local Improvement District (LID)#10, Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley said that he is still needing to gather pricing on several things, and that the city is still owed money on parts given to Avail, so he would like to table the change order on the agenda for the next meeting.
LID #10 covers Tall Ave, 3rd West and 4th North. Tall Ave work includes having the sewer and water main replaced, installing two French drains, also known as stormwater drains, replacing the asphalt roadway and sidewalk, and adding in curb and gutter.
Work to be completed on 4th North includes a sewer replacement, sewer and water services being placed on the property line, replacing the asphalt roadway and sidewalks as well as doing curbing and gutters.
The 3rd West portion will be focused on installing a French drain, completing the roadway and adding in curbing, gutters and a sidewalk.
According to Bradley, the change order is for the type of mailboxes to be put in. Bradley stated that initially when he and Marvin Fielding from Keller Associates went to residents about the mailboxes, they had pushed for cluster mailboxes in order to clean up the area and make things easier for the mailman.
Bradley stated that the citizens have since brought back a petition on what type of mailboxes they want, which has increased the cost of the assessments. The new boxes would be to place two boxes on a single post at the property lines, which is a $266 increase on the assessments and the kickouts on the sidewalk would need to be pushed out for ADA guidelines.
The change order was ultimately tabled by the council for a later meeting.
Then Bradley addressed a waterline contract for Rigby Lake Drive, which he stated he was “really excited” about. According to Bradley, he and Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen met with developers that are working on developing up to 460 running east and west, then up to Rigby Lake Drive on 4000.
Hansen stated that the developers of that land are wanting to annex into Rigby in the future as commercial, R2 and R3 zones. Bradley ultimately asked the council for permission to move forward with the contract that will see the city, Kellers and another partner put in a 1,500 foot waterline, which was approved.
Fielding then gave an in-depth update on the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project. According to Fielding, he was able to do a 90% design review of the project as it currently sits. At this time, he stated there is uncertainty in how much funding the city is going to receive.
The current funding comes from a Rural Development loan at $9.2 million, at 1.5% for 40 years, and their grant at $2.675 million, the Army Corps of Engineer Grant at $650,000, and the block grant, which is still pending, for $500,000. Funding totals $13,016,000 and the total project cost is $20 million.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant is undergoing updates in order to meet ammonia standards set by the Environmental Protection agency. With the Nuvoda system, the city has already met the ammonia standards, but the system won’t meet the 2040 standards.
Fielding stated that representatives he’s spoken with from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have stated their support of the city’s direction for the project and Fielding says he’s hopeful that Rigby will qualify for more funding opportunities, especially as it’s a shovel-ready project.
According to Fielding, the final design for the improvements will be completed early in March, which will meet the May 1 deadline. The city is supposed to award the project bid by Aug. 1. The construction deadline at the plant is slated for July 1 2024, and then by Oct. 1, 2024, the city has to be completely compliant.
“The DEQ typically publishes their draft intended use plan, where they rank all the letters of interest that came in, and they lay out how much money they have,” Fielding said. “Then the DEQ identifies which projects they think they can fund and identify the proposed funding rates, interest rates, loan terms, all of that, which typically comes out in March for a 30 day public comment period.”
Fielding stated that based on that information, the city should have a good idea what money the DEQ will offer the city before they start advertising for bids on April 6. Currently, Fielding anticipates advertising for bids on April 6. Three weeks later, they’ll do a pre-bid walkthrough, which they’ll make mandatory, and then three weeks after that, the bid opening will be on May 18.
As the city is already three years ahead of schedule with the ammonia levels, Fielding stated that the DEQ can work with the city if Rigby needs, for one reason or another, to delay bidding or construction.
“We added some extra mixing to keep the kenaf in suspension, because we found we didn’t have enough in ox ditches,” Humphries explained. “After adding more, it’s been doing well. We’ve had zero reportable ammonia levels all winter.”
Humphries stated that while the Nuvoda system didn’t give them as much volume capacity as they expected, it’s “pretty close” to double what the plant was able to handle. Fielding also clarified that despite what ammonia numbers have been achieved thus far, it doesn’t address the filters, plant water, UV and dewatering.
“The kenaf won’t quite make the 2040 numbers but it’s stretched the plant out ten years,” Humphries said.
Finally, Bradley gave an update on the Sugar Mill subdivision, which is located behind the Rigby fire station. Bradley stated that he had a problem with issues on the concrete curbing being done incorrectly. According to Bradley, he made Sugar Mill crack seal the curb, as well as asking them for a five year cash bond and warranty.