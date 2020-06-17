Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works administrator, approached the City Council June 4 with ideas on how to improve the grass clipping and yard debris issues within the city.
According to Mayor Jason Richardson, the city has never had a yard debris removal policy and that in the past, workers removed a small amount of yard clippings for the elderly and widowed as a courtesy, which has turned into city residents expecting the service.
Bradley suggested having a roll-off dumpster located in the city for residents to come and empty their yard debris, with availability throughout the week and on Saturdays. This service would cost the city $175 a week ($700 a month).
“We think a dumpster in the city might alleviate some of the discomfort or anger people have,” Richardson said.
Richardson stated that Bradley has begun looking for bids to do a trial run of the dumpster, but said once residents begin placing household garbage and appliances in the dumpster, the city will no longer offer the service.
Another option would be to allow residents to purchase a can specifically for the yard materials, with the can costing approximately $80 and a monthly service/dumping fee of about $5.
The bid for the dumpster will include installing video cameras to monitor what’s being placed in the dumpster and who is dumping. The service will only be available to residents of the city of Rigby.