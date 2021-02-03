The Rigby City Council had several action items at their meeting Jan. 21 including a proclamation, board nominations for the airport and library, airport utility fees and more on the creation of LID #10.
The School Choice Week proclamation is done every year, according to Mayor Jason Richardson, and reinforces that students in Rigby have the opportunity to be school in a way their families see appropriate.
"Idaho is pretty liberal in how they approach education," Richardson said.
School Choice Week took place from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 in 2021 for the city of Rigby.
The council then made three appointments to the airport council, naming Blaine Simmons, Bill Clapp and Brad Blackham.
Richardson stated in the meeting that besides being already involved with the airport and participating in decisions, each is involved with aviation on their own.
"There's quite a bit of energy about continuing progress the previous board has been working on," Richardson said.
Some improvements include expanding the runway and changing and improving security features. The airport board appointment is generally a three year term.
The council also discussed a new airport utility fee to cover the cost of improvements and replenish the fund. The proposed fee is $3,000 and a hearing has been set for Feb. 18 to add the connection fee.
The council then moved to approve the nomination of Denise Baxter to the library board. Baxter has a background in education and previously worked as a liaison with the high school translating for families whose parents or guardians only spoke Spanish.
Finally during the other business portion of the meeting, the council discussed the next steps in the new local improvement district, or LID #10, that will cover Tall Ave., 4th N. and 3rd W.
"The statute requires multiple hearings along the way," Richardson said. "This way the public can bring in corrections and insight. We will still have two more hearings at least to go."
According to Richardson, there's a step-by-step schedule the council tries to follow that's dictated by state law.
"It's meeting heavy because it's a responsibility on the property owners once the process is completed," he said. "We want to make sure everything is clear."
The next step will be to get more solid and specific estimates for each property owner and publish for the next hearing.