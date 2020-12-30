The City of Rigby is set to discuss the creation of Local Improvement District #10 at their city council meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 7.
A Local Improvement District, or LID, is created with the intent of covering the cost of improvements that will be made in a certain area of the city by charging residents with the bill.
Those living along Tall Avenue, 4th North and 3rd West fall into LID #10.
In a Public Hearing notice sent by the city of Rigby, one section states that “...the Council is of the opinion that it is in the best interest of the owners of property and of the inhabitants within the proposed Local Improvement District No.10, and within the City, that the proposed L.I.D. No.10 be formed and the proposed improvements as hereinafter described be constructed.”
Improvements the city is looking to make include updates to sewer lines, rerouting sewer lines and placing curb and gutter.
Although the notice states that the hearing is being held to hear protests against the LID before a final decision is made, councilmember Aliza King commented on a Facebook discussion about the LID saying that all the projects being covered by the LID “need to be done.” She then encouraged residents to attend the hearing to have their questions answered.
D.s. Tauali’i Epperson first made a post on LID #10 on Rigby’s local Facebook page Dec. 21 saying that the city would be forcing the affected homes to pay a bill that ranged from anywhere between $175.00 to $16,857, questioning the decision during the “...World Wide Pandemic, a Financial Disparity for many, looking at unemployment or underemployment and food insecurity.”
The City Council completed the first reading of the resolution to create the LID Dec. 3.
City Clerk Dave Swager previously said the lines at 4th North currently run to the west and rerouting would result in the lines running east. Lines east of State Street may be rerouted to flow through the Annis Highway line.
Other issues also allegedly exist on 4th North with the water and the lines due to low elevation.
Jerome Bowen was awarded the contract for the Annis Sewer Line project Nov. 5 at a cost of $448,553.42 with 45 days to complete the project once it’s begun.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the city would like the project completed while the weather is cold in order to avoid complications with groundwater.
After several attempts, The Jefferson Star was unable to reach Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson for comment.