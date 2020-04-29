The Rigby City Council voted April 16 to move forward in vacating the alleyway next to the Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum and the Good-to-Go gas station.
Vacating the alley would enable the expansion of the Little Caesars Express location into a full-functioning Little Caesars with a drive-thru option.
The vote was unanimous but vacating the alley will occur with an agreement that part of the rights will be re-released to the city. A public hearing is scheduled for May 21 before the final vote takes place.
Previously, council member Kirk Olsen stated that he would like to hear from a museum representative before moving forward.
Mayor Jason Richardson has stated that a drive-thru for Little Caesars would not inhibit museum operations.
Gary Spaulding, a member of the museum board, stated that while they knew of the city's discussions to vacate the alley, they had no input or conversations with the city on the subject.
Leon Guymon, president of the museum board, stated that he does not believe having a drive-thru should inhibit museum operations.
"We wouldn't need negotiations because it shouldn't impact our operations," Guymon said. "It's not our property so we don't really have a say."
Pat Scott, also a member of the museum board, stated that the situation is "strange" and that a drive-thru may cause some issues to the outdoor exhibit featuring historic farming equipment.
Scott stated that the board has been unable to meet due to COVID-19 concerns, as the board consists of older volunteers.
According to city council meeting recordings from April 16, the city will vacate the alley based on the premise that Good-2-Go would re-relinquish some rights back to the city.
Richardson said that the rights the city hopes to maintain would include either a right-of-way or access easement to allow for people to get through that area and for the museum to adjust the outdoor exhibit.