Rigby Debate team takes first at state

Rigby High School students take State Debate Tournament by the horns on March 10 and 11. Pictured above, from left and right are: Back row: Coach Brock Sondrup, Creed Jones, Thomas Harris, Jake Meng, Robert Potter, Brennen Andersen, Nathan Radford, Jaden Bills, Cameron Phillips, Diego Moreno, Lance Butikofer, Coach Brandon Vance. Front Row: Nico McCarty, Cadence Hill, Madisen Hansen, Lupita Saldana, Jade Sheppard, Brooklyn Melanese, Brianna Vasquez, Josefa Tapia-Abaracca, Jaxon Stewart.

 Photo Courtesy of Brock Sondrup

Nineteen participating Rigby students secured a first-place victory at the State debate tournament held at Rigby High School on March 10 and 11. This is the fourth time RHS has taken first place since speech and debate coach Brock Sondrup has worked for Rigby.

When Sondrup began working in Rigby eight years ago he began by establishing the expectation that Rigby’s speech and debate teams would go on to be first-place winners. Back then, he said, students were skeptical.


