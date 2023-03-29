Rigby Debate team takes first at state

Rigby High School students take State Debate Tournament by the horns on March 10 and 11. Pictured above, from left and right are: Back row: Coach Brock Sondrup, Creed Jones, Thomas Harris, Jake Meng, Robert Potter, Brennen Andersen, Nathan Radford, Jaden Bills, Cameron Phillips, Diego Moreno, Lance Butikofer, Coach Brandon Vance. Front Row: Nico McCarty, Cadence Hill, Madisen Hansen, Lupita Saldana, Jade Sheppard, Brooklyn Melanese, Brianna Vasquez, Josefa Tapia-Abaracca, Jaxon Stewart.
Nineteen participating Rigby students secured a first-place victory at the State debate tournament held at Rigby High School on March 10 and 11. This is the fourth time RHS has taken first place since speech and debate coach Brock Sondrup has worked for Rigby.
When Sondrup began working in Rigby eight years ago he began by establishing the expectation that Rigby’s speech and debate teams would go on to be first-place winners. Back then, he said, students were skeptical.
“It’s become a normal expectation, now,” Sondrup said. “I’m overjoyed to see the transformation in students, when they start believing in themselves and what they can accomplish.”
This year’s tournament, which was held on the “home turf” at RHS, welcomed 36 qualifying schools. According to Sondrup, the experience of taking first place is meaningful to his students as it’s not often a person can say they were the best at something in the whole state; after high school, Sondrup said, those opportunities become even more rare.
Besides winning, Sondrup believes participation in a competition also contributes to a students growth and development of confidence.
“When kids first take the class, some are terrified to talk to people they don’t know, let alone in front of a crowd,” Sondrup said. “Then [through] competitions, you see their growth in their confidence. They go from being afraid to really enjoying themselves.”
Rigby’s debate teams have two different mottos. “People first, debaters second,” and “debate is a game you play with your friends.” These mottos are the two most important lessons Sondrup hopes his students learn through their participation.
He stated it’s important for debaters to be good people and to have good people skills. He believes it’s crucial for them to be caring of others and willing to participate in and help their communities as those skills will likely transfer over into their craft.
As for the second motto, Sondrup believes argumentation is often seen as a negative experience, or a fuel for rivalry. One of his goals is ensure students see argumentation as a positive experience they can learn from while simultaneously forming bonds and strong relationships.
“In debate, kids on opposing teams are friends, and hang out on the weekends,” Sondrup stated, “since they spend so much time together during competitions. It’s a really cool environment.”
Overall, Sondrup stated the opportunity to participate in both speech and debate endows students with important lifelong skills as it helps improve their writing and research abilities and instills them with strong communication skills which they can take out into the world.
