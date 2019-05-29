The Rigby City Council denied a planned unit development final plat May 16 due to issues with parking and green space.
The proposed four-plexes were located at S. 5th W. and 1st S., but were ultimately denied due to the proposal not meeting requirements laid out in the city’s R-2 ordinance. Aspen Engineering Engineer Ryan Loftus said each apartment will have three bedrooms with single car garage, a parking spot in front of the garage and a third spot adjacent to each building.
Mayor Jason Richardson however pointed out that they cannot count the parking in the garage and out front, it’s either one or another. Therefore, the proposal technically only had one parking spot.
“You can’t count both,” Richardson said.
According to Rigby City Code 10-5C-3-D, “a minimum of two (2) parking spaces shall be required in accordance with section 10-6-4 of this title. A minimum of one parking space per dwelling unit must be covered by a private garage or carport. Asphalt or concrete pad area located in front of a garage or carport or between the building structure and sidewalk/ROW does not count toward the minimum parking requirements.”
Councilman Richard Datwyler noted that if each unit housed two people, and each owned a vehicle, there would be a minimum of 72 vehicles in the development with only 35 parking spaces available if each resident didn’t use their garage for parking.
To accommodate for additional parking, Loftus indicated that it would impact the 30 percent of required green space. He said phase one of the development would adhere to the ordinances, and that phase two is where many of the issues will arise.
Due to these questions, Councilman Benson Taylor requested that the matter be tabled.
“There seems to be a ton of questions that need to be answered,” he said.
City Attorney Robin Dunn said the matter would actually need to be denied, and sent back to planning and zoning to allow residents due process.
With that, Taylor moved to deny to planned unit development. The ensuing vote was 3-1 with Councilman Kirk Olsen voting “no” and Councilwoman Nichole Weight and Councilman Adam Hall abstaining.
The Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission approved the preliminary planned unit development, with the conditions that the applicant learn if there could be second access onto Highway 48, reconsider the hammerhead turnaround, consider three units per building rather than four and consider more parking by reconfiguring open space among other stipulations.
They approved the final plat April 11 after Loftus indicated they would now complete the project in two phases. The first phase would consist of 20 apartments located at the south end of the development, meeting the law that requires a second access if there are more than 30 dwelling units.
“We’re proposing a 100-foot diameter emergency turn-around area that’d be graveled,” Loftus said April 11. “We’ve got to get that part figured out before we move on to phase two.”
If they receive a permit from the Idaho transportation Department allowing a second access to enter Highway 48, they would begin the second phase of developments, which would consist of 16 additional dwellings.