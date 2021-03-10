Rigby discusses changes to city code

The Rigby City Council discussed changed to the city code at their meeting March 4.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, the changes have been in progress for several months as the city has looked at updating their regulations.
“We wanted to go over these because it’s been a little while since we’ve updated our codes,” Hansen said. “We’re working on revamping them and the board and city council seems receptive to the proposed changes.”
The changes, which Hansen said focus on R1, R2 and R3 codes, aren’t set in stone yet but she hopes to have the updates completed by April or May of this year.
Hansen said that the updates will accompany the updated Comprehensive Plan as well as updates that have happened at the state level of Idaho code.
One change to the city code include having a requirement for separating homes in an R1 area from four-plexes with a buffer, which could be side-by-side duplexes.
Residents previously voiced concerns at a hearing for the Farmington Station development on having a high-density development going in by their homes, but Hansen stated that this change was not influenced by those comments and that change was in progress prior to the hearing.
Other amendments include changing the language in Section 101.4.3 from “International Plumbing Code” to Idaho Plumbing Code, adding the exception that one and two unit dwellings are not required to be sprinklered, inserting that the plumbing fee schedule shall be as per Idaho State Statue, and more.
“I’ve emailed out the amendments to the council so I believe they’ll be looking at them again in a few weeks,” Hansen said.
The amendments were solely a discussion at the March 4 meeting and no action items were taken on changes to the code.