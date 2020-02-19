Jefferson County is one of the fastest growing counties in Idaho, and as that growth happens, local governments are attempting to head it off.
At a recent Rigby City Council meeting, Mayor Jason Richardson said the city could consider doing a connection fee study to have a better understanding of what the city should be charging in terms of water and sewer connection fees.
“In order to really have a basis for those fees, we need to have some real numbers behind what the impact on our system, what the needs for the expansion on our system is,” Richardson said. “And so a fee study for those connection fees would be helpful to bring that into understanding.”
Connection fees are what the city charges people to hook up to the city’s water and sewer systems. Richardson said when people move to Rigby or begin using the city’s utilities, they create a need to expand the systems. He said while the city is primarily upgrading its wastewater facility to meet Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Quality requirements, the upgrade will also address future growth.
“Those that are here have already paid their part and years and years and years of maintenance,” Richardson said. “If there’s going to be a necessary expansion, then those who are creating that necessary expansion should pay that cost.”
Richardson said another idea was to have a study done on water and sewer bill charges to users. He said he has hesitated to have a study done on that because the council may not want to increase the bills, even if the study finds the city could charge more.
“We’d be bleeding the city dry on the city bill, and so to pay $50,000 to be told ‘Hey, you need to raise your bill,’ and we’re unwilling, unable to right now to do that — it just seems like we wasted $50,000,” Richardson said.
But with a $13.4 million to $18 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade looming, that money needs to come from somewhere, and Richardson said the city currently does not have the funds to cover it. According to an estimate, sewer bills would need to be increased by $30 to $40 per month, per connection. Council member Richard Datwyler said alleviating that burden to those hooked up to the city system would be positive.
“That’s the connection fees,” Richardson said.
Discussion of connection fees turned to impact fees. Impact fees are payments imposed by local governments on new developments in order to cover related public services costs such as additional road maintenance, parks maintenance, additional law enforcement and more. Rigby currently does not have an impact fee, though Jefferson County does.
During recent negotiations between Jefferson County and Rigby regarding building permits, county Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said he recommended Rigby look into impact fees. On Feb. 6, Datwyler said maybe the city should consider charging those fees.
“That wouldn’t change the city bill of an individual person, it’s going to someone who’s building or developing,” Datwyler said.
Richardson initially balked at the idea.
“Sure, it’d be somebody who’s coming in and investing in our community with a new business, and it’d be a way that we’d take money from them … I think I don’t want to take money from them, I want them to invest in our community,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he recognizes there is a financial impact to the city that comes with new development, but said he does not want to incentivize people to build outside city limits. He said incoming people also pay taxes. Council member Aliza King, who owns a framing company with her husband, said she does not think an impact fee would be a major deterrent.
“I feel like regardless, builders are going to build,” King said. “We’re running out of places to build, and I can tell you that from what I do. So I think an impact fee itself would just be put in.”
As the conversation progressed, Richardson said an argument against himself is that not having impact fees places the burden of developments on a broad group of taxpayers, rather than those most directly benefitting. He said an example is parks, which cost the city significantly in maintenance costs. Council member Blake Davis said the developer could put a park in as part of an agreement, but Richardson said the maintenance would be more complicated.
“It’d be a pretty rough deal to go to the City of Rigby — the residents — and say, ‘Hey city, we want everybody to pitch in for these guys who just impacted all this stuff,’” Richardson said.
Richardson asked city attorney Robin Dunn if the city could come up with their own justification for fees without hiring someone to do a study. Dunn said he did not recommend that because of the possibility of legal challenges and a need for an expert to back up the reasoning.
Richardson said he still was not sold on having impact fees, but said he would seek out more solid costs of a study to present to the council.