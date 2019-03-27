Rigby earns Science Fair runner-up

Rigby High School students Clara Hanson (second from left), Kinnley Wilding, and Kyla Dowalo, and Idaho STEM Action Center Executive Director Dr. Angela Hemingway after taking Fair Runner Up for their project titled “Are There Factors in Adults Lives That Make Them Prone To Mental Illnesses?” The trio also earned a Best in Category in Behavioral and Social Sciences and a Category Gold Award. They will attend the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix May 12-17 as observers.