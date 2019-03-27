Rigby earns Science Fair runner-up

Rigby High School students earned Fair runner-up at the third annual Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair March 8, winning them an all-expense-paid trip to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in May.
Rigby High School’s Kyla Dowalo, Ciara Hanson and Kinnley Wilding earned Fair Runner Up for their project titled “Are There Factors in Adults Lives That Make Them Prone To Mental Illnesses?” The trio also earned a Best in Category in Behavioral and Social Sciences and a Category Gold Award.
Dowalo, Hanson, Wilding and their mentor also earned all-expense-paid trips to attend the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix May 12-17 as observers. The STEM Action Center sends observers to the Intel ISEF so they can apply what they learned at the event to their Idaho Science and Engineering Fair entries the following year, as well as share their insights with fellow students.
Students in ninth through 12th grades throughout eastern Idaho were also eligible to submit entries in five categories: animal, biomedical, and microbiological sciences; behavioral and social sciences; earth, Environmental, and Plant Sciences; Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science; and Physical sciences.
“Taeniasis and Global Occurrence” submitted by Rigby High School’s Kylie Wickham earned the Best in Category award in Animal, Biomedical, and Microbiological Sciences and a Category Gold award.
Rigby was among 86 projects presented by 130 students from four east Idaho schools.
According to STEM Action Center executive director Angela Hemingway, competitions like the Idaho Science & Engineering Fairs are important to the state’s future, because they offer students opportunities to engage in original research projects aligned with their interests and meet and learn with other motivated students in their area.
“Our Eastern Idaho fair continues to grow significantly, from 24 projects in 2016, our inaugural year, to 86 this year,” Hemingway said. “Moreover, the quality of the research is impressive and the work our students are doing is competitive at the international level. The technical skills gained from participating in our Idaho Science & Engineering Fairs, as well as the ability to communicate results, think deeply and critically about issues, and solve real-world problems, will serve these students well as they transition into the workforce.”