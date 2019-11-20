In the only truly contested election in Jefferson County, Andrea Rigby of Monteview was elected the newest trustee for West Jefferson School District No. 253.
Rigby grew up in Rigby and moved to Monteview about three years ago. She said she has been attending school board meetings for the past year and wanted to be able to provide more input in the board’s decisions.
She is a mother of five and has three children currently in the district: A first-grader, fourth-grader and seventh-grader. Her youngest two are not yet old enough to attend school. Rigby said she wants her children to have an education comparable to larger school districts.
“As a parent, I have concerns about the type of education my children are getting,” Rigby said.
Rigby said she also wants to ensure people in her zone have a voice. She said the school district is currently considering going to bond, which affects all taxpayers in the area.
“They need to have a voice in where the money goes,” Rigby said.
Rigby is a 1999 graduate of Rigby High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Brigham Young University-Idaho and is currently a full-time mother. Her four-year term as Zone 1 trustee will begin Jan. 1, 2020.