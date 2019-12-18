Rigby entities pursuing Farnsoworth statue

A statue of Philo T. Farnsworth currently representing Utah in the nation’s capitol is being replaced and needs a new home. That new home could be Rigby, “the birthplace of television.”
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson and the Jefferson School District No. 251 Board of Trustees are applying to bring Farnsworth’s statue to Rigby, where he grew up and went to school.
“He lived out in Annis, he was educated in our schools, he drew those designs in physics class at Rigby High School ... and this community has a great claim, a great legacy — we have a school named in his honor,” Trustee Leon Clark said.
Board members voted to pursue the statue in their December meeting. At that point, they were not certain whether the City of Rigby had interest in pursuing the statue as well.
Mayor Jason Richardson said he has been working on bringing the statue to Rigby for some time, and is pursuing it. Superintendent Chad Martin and Richardson have both said they will communicate about bringing the statue to Rigby.
Richardson said for awhile, he thought the statue was only to go to a Utah location, but said he recently found out that was not the case.
The Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee is in charge of replacing Farnsworth in the Capitol and relocating his statue. Erin Wynn, executive director of the committee, said the request for proposal (RFP) had specifically been written to allow those from other states to apply for the statue.
“We want to make sure that Philo goes to the best home possible, and we already have a copy of the statue,” Wynn said, referring to the statue in the Utah State Capitol building.
Wynn said there are people who want the statue in Utah, however, and said where Farnsworth ends up will depend on the applications that come in. She said those on the committee believe it is important that people still be able to frequently interact with and see the statue.
Wynn said others outside of Idaho have expressed interest in the statue, including representatives of Beaver, Utah where Farnsworth was born, a Utah university and a member of Congress from California, where Farnsworth received his first television patent. However, for trustee Leon Clark, Rigby is the best place the statue could end up.
“I don’t think anyone would disagree that it should return to Rigby,” trustee Leon Clark said. “Philo Farnsworth I think, was born in Beaver, Utah, and that’s about the only claim they have on him.”
Farnsworth does have other ties to Utah, such as briefly attending Brigham Young University in Provo, but Clark is not the only one who feels Farnsworth is not a Utah character. Utah legislators have expressed similar feelings, which is part of the reason the statue will be replaced with one of Martha Hughes Cannon, the first female senator in Utah and in the U.S. Cannon will take Farnsworth’s place as one of two statues representing Utah during the 100th year anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Outside of competing with other groups for the statue, Rigby must also come up with the money to transport Farnsworth’s statue from Washington, D. C., to the west side of the country. According to the RFP, the cost to transport the 800 pound statue is estimated at $25,000. Richardson said he is currently working on raising funds with Idaho state and U.S. senators and said he has received a few private donations. He said he has also asked if the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency is interested in helping with funding, but the organization has not yet held its monthly meeting.
Funding was also a sticking point for the school board. Angie Robison, school board chair, said she did not think the district would want to spend the $25,000 if they could not receive outside funding, and other board members concurred.
Another unknown is where the statue will go. Rigby High School has been suggested, and Clark also mentioned Farnsworth Middle School.
The Farnsworth TV and Pioneer Museum had been considered as a location, but Richardson said there would be problems with that, including people needing to pay to see the statue and not being able to see it after hours.
Richardson said he had hoped to have the statue in one of the city’s parks or other outdoor location. He said that would allow people access to the statue at all times, and at no cost. However, the RFP states “only indoor locations will be considered” for the bronze statue because of requirements from the Library of Congress and Architect of the Capitol. Richardson said in that case, the high school could work.
“Innovation, invention is something that is absolutely possible, even in a small farming community,” Richardson said, adding that students seeing the statue each day would enforce that idea.
Richardson said donations can be made at Rigby City Hall to bring the statue to Rigby. He said if Rigby does not get the statue, all funds will be directly refunded. The groups have until 5 p.m. Jan. 3, 2020 to apply for the statue, though not all the funding needs to be collected by that time.