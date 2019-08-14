The Rigby Fair Queen and Prince coronation, presentation and grand entry will take place tonight, Aug. 14.
The coronation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and presentation and grand entry are scheduled for 6:30 at the rodeo grounds.
The five age groups are Pee Wee (3 to 5), Princess (6 to 8), Junior Queen (9 to 12), Senior Queen (13 and up) and Princes (3 to 18).
Contestants are:
Senior Queen
Eryn Harris, 14, daughter of Bryce and Tenill Harris; Makae Hogge, 13, daughter of John and Ashlee Hogge; Madi Weiers, 16, daughter of Greg and Heidi Weiers; Shaylee Warner, 14, daughter of Jason and Shawna Warner.
Junior Queen
Emerson Owens, 10, daughter of Brian and Lisa Owens; Kaylee Harris, 10, daughter of Bryce and Tenill Harris.
Princess
Brylee Hendricks, 7, daughter of Bret and Sara Hendricks; Reese Barker, 7, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker; Rozalyn Thorp, 8, daughter of Don and Rachel Thorp.
Pee Wee Princess
Brinlee Hendricks, 4, daughter of Bret and Sara Hendricks; Pyper Barker, 5, daughter of Ryan and Pam Barker. PrinceRyker Poulter, 7, son of Hans and Shelsea Poulter.
Judging took place Aug. 9 for the interview, speech and modeling categories and Aug. 10 for horsemanship. Final results will be announced at the coronation at 6 p.m.
Shelsea Poulter, coordinator of the fair’s Queen and Prince contest, said the competition promotes rodeo and allows participants to prepare for life by developing interview and public speaking skills.