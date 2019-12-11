2019 Rigby Festival of Trees most successful yet, library announces

Those at Rigby City Library have cause to celebrate following the library’s most successful Festival of Trees in the fundraiser’s history.
Librarian Bari Trost said the library raised more than $6,000 this year. She said that is almost more than twice as much as last year, in which the library raised under $4,000. She said it is also the most the library has ever raised in the five years it has held the fundraiser.
“People kept saying ‘Oh, people are going to be at (the state football tournament),’ but we had a lot of turnout,” Trost said.
Librarian Marilyn Kamoe said she thinks holding Rigby’s Festival of Trees at the same time as the Idaho Falls Festival of Trees helped. Trost said she thinks the number of people going through the display was double this year.
“We had people from other communities come in,” Kamoe said.
Trost said the sharp increase in funding could likely be attributed to a larger number of wreathes and trees, increased advertising and more people opting for buy-it-now option. Trost said the library has offered immediate purchasing for the last three years, but said more people took advantage of the option this year. She said she thinks people did not want to worry about whether they would be the one to get the wreath or tree while they were watching Rigby play at state.
The library had 19 trees and 22 wreathes on display this year and more than 20 raffle prizes, Trost said. Patricia Egbert of Rigby won the most popular prize, a gnome tree, which received more than 150 entries, Kamoe said.
Trost said the $6,000 from the fundraiser will go toward children’s programming at the library, including the summer reading program, the mother-daughter book club, children’s books and learning kits that have been “loved to death.”