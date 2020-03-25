Rigby FFA celebrates a year of success

On March 11, the Rigby FFA Chapter held their annual awards banquet. With over 300 people in attendance the chapter recognized students’ success, presented awards, a scholarship, and installed a new leadership team.
The chapter recognized outstanding FFA Members in each class.
The Star Greenhand was presented to Ellyse Thomas who is the daughter of Mike and Patty Thomas. She is a freshman who won the district Creed Speaking event and is on the district winning Conduct of Chapter Meetings team. Her supervised agricultural experience (SAE) is raising market beef and swine.
The Outstanding Sophomore is Sydney Holloway, who is the daughter of Justin and MaryAnn Holloway. Sydney’s SAEs include Breeding Beef and Breeding Swine. Sydney enjoys competing in Livestock Evaluation and Nursery Landscape Management career development events.
This year’s Outstanding Junior is Tad Nelson who is the son of Keith and Karie Nelson. Tad served as the Strengthening Agriculture Committee Chair, where he was coordinated the chapters first 3rd grade Ag day. He is the co-owner of T&B Nelson Mow and Trim. Tad is a member of our district-winning Parliamentary Procedure team, and is a member of the Farm Business Management team.
Rigby FFA’s Outstanding Senior is Audrey Godfrey who is the daughter of Lex and Rachelle Godfrey. She has served as president for the past year. She has served as greenhouse manager for the past 4 years and raises market rabbits. Audrey has been on the Agronomy and Soils career development event teams and is currently preparing for the Nursery Landscape Management event. Audrey was also recognized by the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District with a $1,000 scholarship which was presented by board member, Richard Sterzer.
The chapter recognized individuals who have provided support and direction to the organization. Honorary Degree recipients were: Tyrel Bingham, who has worked with our chapter to deliver hands-on agricultural experiences to elementary students and facilitate an educational booth at the state fair; Mike and Patty Thomas, who are the parents of two of our chapter officers. Patty has been instrumental in decorating for our events; Justin Webster has served as the custodian who takes care of the department facilities; Jodie Neilsen has served as the secretary in the office who works with us to schedule the school facilities; and Mr. Phil Abshire is a vice principal and he strives to ensure all programs and students are successful. Last year he attended the State FFA Convention in Twin Falls to celebrate the successes of our members.
The retiring officer team installed a new leadership team: Lindzy Christensen (Chapter President), Vice Presidents Sydney Holloway – Growing Leaders; Isaac Hanson – Building Communities; and Tad Nelson – Strengthening Agriculture. Ember Mendoza was made secretary, Alyssa Harris was named treasurer, Darcy Godfrey as reporter, Brayden Thomas and sentinel, Rainey Gallup as historian and Madison Weiers as student advisor.
As Committee Chairs: Ben Wells, Kelcie Hill, Brigham Nelson, Mack Poole, Jada Thurber, Macee Madsen, Rainey Bell, Sadie Nelson, Ellyse Thomas, Jaycee Ferguson, Gracie Clark and Jordyn Gebarowski.
Rigby FFA members are looking forward to carrying on a tradition of excellence by accomplishing personal and chapter goals in the coming year.